The party was on in Harker Heights Sunday as families and neighbors made their way to the Harker Heights Event Center to celebrate Juneteenth, which included a Father’s Day salute also.
“There is something for everyone to celebrate,” said Carolyn Brown, the event organizer for the sixth annual Harker Heights event. “We have some incredible sponsors and vendors here, and our entertainment features a little bit of everything.”
Historically, Juneteenth celebrates the anniversary of the day slaves were told about the Emancipation Proclamation, which President Abraham Lincoln signed into law Jan. 1, 1863.
Two years later, June 19, marks the date in 1865 when the last enslaved people in America were finally freed.
The star of Sunday’s celebration was an “historical experience” set up near the stage by members of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Kimberly Robinson of Elemental Wisdom 72.
A panoramic display included images and back-stories of many solders who served the Confederacy during the Civil War as Buffalo Soldiers.
Congress authorized the formation of six “colored” U.S. Army regiments with Gen. Phillip Sheridan at the helm. Buffalo Soldiers were the backbone of the military in the southern regions of the U.S.
The regiment was charged with protecting the stage and mail routes, building and maintaining forts, establishing law and order in a vast area full of outlaws, Mexican revolutionaries and raiding Indian tribes.
Another display held images portraying 10 days in Black history that changed the nation.
In her display, Robinson prepared three ancestral altars designed to honor the spirit of the Underground Railroad with photos of Harriet Tubman and the Hon. John Brown, who were both instrumental in the formation and continuation of the Underground Railroad.
Another table included masks, images and replicas of the seven stars. According to history, the “drinking gourd,” a constellation of seven stars, is also known as the “little dipper” and is always in the Northern sky.
For slaves in the South, the night sky held meaning and promise.
If the slaves could read the clues in those stars they could find their way, via the Underground Railroad, to the north and freedom.
“Juneteenth represents, to the Black community, a combination of Independence Day, a family reunion and a time to pass along history to the young people,” Robinson said.
Organizers brought in vendors who displayed their wares in crafts, jewelry, beauty items, home improvement, clothing, gifts and food.
A bounce house and inflatable obstacle course, games and craft tables were covered with materials to paint, decorate, craft and create.
The stage was hopping with entertainment from singers and rappers, dance teams and a party atmosphere for the more than 500 people who enjoyed the free event.
