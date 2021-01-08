For more than 40 years, Texas Skateland in Harker Heights has hosted holiday skates. New Year’s Eve this year was no exception.
Although taking coronavirus-related precautions — such as temperature checks at the door, hand sanitizing at the door and hand sanitizer stations throughout the rink — it is still open and accomodating those looking for some fun.
Area resident Roshawn Anderson said that one of her daughters and her nieces were looking forward to the New Year’s Eve skate.
“It’s a safe place to hang out with their friends,” Anderson said of the rink and the holiday event. “And it gives them something to do — it keeps them something to do.”
Anderson said she and her daughters have been going to the holiday skates for a while. They went to the event on Halloween, but unfortunately missed the Christmas skate.
They have even taken home some hardware from the events. Anderson said she won an award for best costume at the Halloween skate.
It isn’t only the holiday skate events, however.
“They come on the weekends,” Anderson said. “Like, on Sundays, you can skate for three hours ... We come on Saturday nights.”
Shirley and Donald Morken, who have owned the skating rink for 40 years, said the business and the holiday skates are geared for the kids.
“To give the children something,” she said. “You know, everything’s key for the adults, but we’re a children’s business.”
Shirley Morken said the rink hosted games throughout the night, such as limbo and the Hokey Pokey.
At midnight, hundreds of balloons above the rink were released.
People began trickling in more and more as the evening progressed.
Shirley Morken said that by the end of the night, the rink was full to the allowable capacity.
The Morkens said they have shared a love of the skating rink and even met at one on Fort Hood.
On Friday and Saturday, Morken said the line waiting to get in stretched into the parking lot.
The rink will be hosting a skate on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 18, from 1 to 5 p.m. for anyone who wants to participate.
Texas Skateland, 205 Cox Drive, Harker Heights, is open from 7 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
