KILLEEN — Looking across the vast Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen last weekend, one couldn’t help but notice the unmistakable red and black colors of a Harker Heights High School letter jacket.
High school and middle school students from Harker Heights were among the hundreds of volunteers for the annual wreath-laying ceremony.
Though her son graduated from Harker Heights High School last year, Arnetta Brown continues to support the annual event.
“(I do this) to give back to the community,” Brown said last Saturday. “I have a lot to be thankful for, so I wanted to spread that throughout the community to make sure I’m giving back.”
Brown said she has helped out with the wreath-laying for the past three years.
The traditional laying of the wreaths began in 2006 with around 400 wreaths. Every year, the cemetery population grows by nearly 1,200.
Harker Heights resident and Realtor Jean Shine started the wreath-laying.
In 2006, Wreaths Across America brought six wreaths to the cemetery — one for each of the military branches and one for the POW/MIA.
“I was shocked that we only had six,” Shine, who was under the weather, said at the fluffing of the wreaths on Nov. 19. “I had seen Arlington (National Cemetery) and the beautiful wreaths they laid, and that’s what inspired me to do this.”
Also helping last weekend were members of Civil Air Patrol Apollo Composite Squadron TX371 of Georgetown. One of the unit’s members, Segiv Eldridge, a Harker Heights resident, said he has helped out with the wreath-laying for the past few years.
“I feel happy that I can have the honor to remember the veterans for what they’ve don for our country and for freedom, and how they sacrificed themselves,” Eldridge said. “I feel really honored.”
Nearly two dozen members of the squadron came to the cemetery, dressed in their uniforms, to help lay wreaths.
“I’m very happy that they came out to help us honor the vets,” Eldridge said.
The Civil Air Patrol is a composite of the United States Air Force, according to its website. Eldridge said it is a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math program that offers aerospace education and leadership training.
Eldridge’s mother said she is proud that her son is eager to help honor the veterans because they are a patriotic family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.