HARKER HEIGHTS — Hundreds — if not thousands — of people walked around the Harker Heights Community Park on Saturday, sampling different beers, wines, spirits and food at the 14th annual Food, Wine & Brew Fest, which was sponsored by H-E-B, the city of Harker Heights and the Texas Department of Agriculture’s “Go Texan” program.
Among the attendees were Jarrell residents Brittany Kromer and Luis Acosta.
Acosta said that despite it being hard for him to maneuver his wheelchair around the park, it was a great event.
“The people, the atmosphere; everybody’s down-to-Earth friendly,” he said. “And like I said, you can’t always go wrong with a good beer.”
For Kromer and Acosta, this year was their first time at the event but both said they like to go to events that feature local vendors.
“It’s warm out here today, but otherwise, I love the atmosphere (and) the fact that you can try so many different food, wine and beer options along with other things,” Kromer said.
It was also the first time at the annual event for Octayvia Clemons.
“It’s great, I enjoyed it,” Clemons said. “My family is here. It was really nice.”
Though she was put off by the price — $20 for parking — Clemons said it is nice to see a city showcase local vendors.
“I think that everyone deserves the time to shine, and they gave it their thing,” she said. “Even though people are getting pretty much messed up by drinking, they get to come as one.”
The festival offered attendees more than 100 vendors, live music, craft beers, a selection of diverse foods as well as wine from a number of providers, including Blue Duck Winery, Big Rock Winery, Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards and more.
One of the vendors set up was local author and artist Vickie Valladares.
“It’s our first time here and it’s been a really great experience,” Valladares said. “It’s been a really good turnout, meeting a lot of people.”
Valladares had a painting selected to go to Uvalde in the aftermath of the school shooting in May. It depicts the victims standing outside the gates of Heaven, which are open. She explained that she has been painting for about four years.
“The art became a form of therapy for me after I had my son,” Valladares said. “I went through postpartum depression very badly and decided to paint just to give myself some therapy.”
Anyone interested in following Valladares can do so by following Artful Hands Artistry on Facebook or Instagram.
