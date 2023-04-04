My wife and I can’t help it: We love bluebonnets.
This is that special time of year when the deep blue-and-white flowers start popping up in fields and along roadsides.
I know fondness for bluebonnets is a Texas thing, with it being the state flower and all. And my wife and I are originally from the Midwest, but we can still understand what all the fuss is about.
Each year we set aside a couple of weekends and go out driving in search of a great patch of the brightly colored flowers.
As true bluebonnet aficionados know, some years are better than others for quantity and quality of blooms. It depends on the amount and timing of rainfall, how cold the winter was, and the temperatures of early spring.
With all the late winter moisture we’ve been having, we were optimistic about finding a few great fields of the little Texas beauties.
Two Sundays ago, we drove over to Temple, where we had previously seen a huge field of them behind Meadow Oaks Baptist Church.
We weren’t disappointed.
We got out of the car and started walking up to the vast expanse of blue and saw that it stretched at least 200 feet in each direction.
And when we walked downwind of the field, the sweet smell was incredible.
We must have taken at least a dozen pictures each. I put some up on Facebook and my wife dropped a few on Instagram. They weren’t fantastic shots, but a lot of our friends on social media seemed to like them.
As my wife opined in her post, if you don’t take bluebonnet photos in the spring, you can’t call yourself a Texan.
My wife’s sister, who lives between here and Austin, admitted that she didn’t take bluebonnet pictures. I guess she’ll have to give up her honorary citizenship card.
Well, my sister-in-law may be a little slow on the uptake, but lots of my Facebook friends who live in Texas have jumped on the bluebonnet bandwagon, with impressive results.
Two of my former coworkers had babies in the last year, and both ladies have posted great photos of their kiddos surrounded by the colorful blooms. The concept is not original, but it still works.
A group of Jarrell firefighters got into the act on Facebook as well, posing for some funny, tongue-in-cheek “fashion shots” in a field of blue outside of town.
Last weekend my wife went bluebonnet hunting again — this time headed for Salado.
We went around the southern end of Stillhouse Hollow Lake and took a back road towards Salado.
After driving about a half-mile, we spotted a great, thick patch along a barb-wire fence. But it’s what we saw after driving a few more yards that really took our breath away.
Beyond the fence was a field at least 20 acres in size, absolutely covered edge-to-edge with bluebonnets. The blanket of blue and white extended as far as we could see, up to a line of trees in the distance.
And the smell was even more intoxicating than the aroma we had experienced the previous weekend.
My wife and I have been bluebonnet hunting for a lot of years, but this was one of the best batches of bluebonnets we’d ever seen.
When we were first dating, we took a drive between Burnet and Llano on Highway 29 on a bright, early spring afternoon. About midway between the two towns, we saw it — a huge rolling hillside just packed with bright, plump bluebonnets, interspersed with orange Indian paintbrush flowers and some white and pink morning glories.
It was like a postcard come to life.
And when we got out of the car to take pictures, the fragrance from all those flowers just rolled over us like a cloud of perfume.
I don’t know that we’ll ever find such a perfect patch again.
But we’ll keep on looking.
Because even if we don’t find a batch of bluebonnets quite that good, the search is still worth the effort.
Besides, even a small patch of bluebonnets can brighten your day — especially if you call yourself a Texan.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion of the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
