Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Mostly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.