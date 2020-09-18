WACO — The Texas Department of Transportation has started construction of a new turnaround bridge at Interstate 14 and Farm-to-Market 2410 in Harker Heights.
Currently, there is an interchange along West Central Texas Expressway that allows eastbound traffic to turn around and head westbound at FM 2410 / Knights Way.
The new project’s goal is to construct a similar turnaround on the east side of FM 2410, and will allow westbound traffic on East Central Texas Expressway to turn around at FM 2410 and head eastbound.
The project is scheduled to complete early 2022, weather permitting.
There will be various lane closures throughout the duration of the project; however, there will largely be minimal impact to the traveling public in the area.
The project will cost approximately $3.1 million, and is being undertaken by J.D. Abrams, L.P.
TxDOT encourages all motorists to use caution when approaching work zones, eliminate all distractions while driving, and watch for construction equipment and personnel.
