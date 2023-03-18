Do you ever have those moments when something you’ve been planning for so long goes off without a hitch and it is just so satisfying?
Well, that happened to me a couple of weeks ago.
A trip I had been planning for about seven months finally happened. I surprised my wife with a trip to New York City.
The only thing I told her before the trip was how to pack, what time we had to be at the airport, the fact that our flight was non-stop, that we were staying in a hotel as opposed to Airbnb and that we would not be renting a car.
After I finally showed her the boarding passes at the Austin airport, she screamed and started crying. New York is one of the places she’d always wanted to visit.
When I asked her if she thought of places we were going to visit, she said New York City crossed her mind, but being the sweet lady she is, she said she truly did not want to guess it because she did not want to ruin the surprise that I had been planning for so long. She’s just so sweet.
I must admit, planning a trip to such a large city was nerve-wracking — not because I felt like it was not safe, but because we are used to going to places with such small populations for our vacations.
Yes, no matter where we go, the population will always pale in comparison to the 8.4 million in New York City, but when I say small populations, we’re talking about even smaller than Copperas Cove. We prefer the small towns because we feel that they have more character than the big cities.
That said, we experienced a lot of culture in New York City.
But there we were in New York.
Mind you, I had never really navigated in a city by using only the transit system. Admittedly, I was impressed with myself. We never got lost and we always got on the right train. It helps that Google Maps was accurate.
I’m not going to lie, I was also impressed with the efficiency of the New York metro system.
But it wasn’t all subways and buses during the trip.
As a matter of fact, we walked a lot. My wife kept a tracker, and we ended up walking about 6 miles per day.
When we got to New York, we checked into our hotel early and decided to explore what midtown Manhattan had to offer.
That evening, we had an interesting interaction with a local who only referred to himself as “Smokey” as he drew on a pipe.
Since the trip was a surprise for my wife’s birthday, I was looking for some flowers to keep in the hotel room while we were there. So as we’re exploring midtown Manhattan, I’m asking people if they know where I can by flowers.
No one knew until we came across Smokey — although his assistance was unexpected.
He said, “I tell you what, I don’t know where you CAN buy them, but I can tell you where NOT to buy them.”
I gave him a slightly puzzled look.
“Don’t buy them from a monk,” he said, before taking another draw on a pipe.
I was confused but asked him why.
“There’s something I need you to remember about that,” Smokey said, eyes in a steely gaze. “Only you can prevent florist friars.”
OK, I know what you’re thinking ... what a bunch of hooey. You would be correct.
But when I tell stories, I operate by the Army’s 10% rule. Those in the Army know that only 10% of the story needs to be true.
So, did we actually go to New York? Yes, that is part of the 10%.
I could go on and on about the trip, and I’m sure you would have fun reading it, but I will hit the highlights.
I would say that two of the most fun things we did were shows. One show was a jazz concert at a jazz club where all the lights were off and the tables were so close, you felt like you could ask the couple at the table next to you for a sip of their drink.
The other show was the next night. We saw “The Play That Goes Wrong,” an off-Broadway production that was positively hilarious. I don’t think I’ve ever laughed so hard in a two-hour span in my life.
It’s a murder mystery where quite literally, everything goes wrong. Actors “forget” lines, miss their cues, are in the wrong spot, run into things, etc. By the end of the show, the entire set has fallen apart. It was great.
And I’m pretty sure the actors only slightly follow the script. I am confident that some of what they did was improvised and them playing off the crowd reactions.
For example, in one scene, the police inspector is supposed to uncover something from the couch cushions, but one of the other actors “accidentally” moved the prop and put it under the couch earlier in the show. So the inspector is looking for it, and people in the audience are telling the actor it’s under the couch.
Without breaking character, the actor yells back, “You aren’t supposed to be talking to me! I’M IN THE PLAY!!!” Then he went on rambling about how terrible a crowd we were. It was absolutely hilarious.
The culmination of the trip was at the end, however. It was my wife’s birthday on our last full day there, Feb. 27.
She has always been a fan of “The Today Show.” So I took her to the Rockefeller Plaza, where the show is filmed, so we could be in the live audience on the plaza. We had a blast. I made her a sign and everything. And we got to film one of those shoutouts they do to start the 8 a.m. portion of the show.
She told me later that she had never in a million years thought that I would take her to be in the live audience for “The Today Show.”
When the hosts come out to the plaza, we got to take selfies with all of them: Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin. Hoda Kotb was not at that day’s filming.
The best part of being part of the audience is that it’s free. You just have to be there around 6 a.m.
With all that we did on this trip — and it was a lot that I didn’t mention — there is so much more to explore. All I know is, I love when a plan goes off without a hitch, and I can’t wait to go back to New York City.
Let’s see how many more surprise trips I can pull off.
Thaddeus Imerman is a staff writer with the Herald and the editor of the Copperas Cove Herald.
