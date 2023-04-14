It’s almost a full year away, but I’m already getting excited about next April’s total solar eclipse, which will be visible from both Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.
You don’t have to a science nerd to appreciate the awesomeness of this celestial event.
Partial solar eclipses aren’t that uncommon, as they’re generally seen somewhere on the earth at least two to five times a year.
They happen whenever the moon passes between the earth and the sun, casting a shadow that moves across the earth as it rotates.
But total eclipses are more rare, with about one every 18 months. There is one taking place next week over a remote western peninsula of Australia.
But here in Central Texas, it has been about 517 years since the last total eclipse, so we’re definitely due.
I remember when I was a kid growing up in Illinois, we had a solar eclipse with about 90% coverage, and our teacher taught us how to make pinhole cameras to “watch” the eclipse without looking directly at it.
We punched a tiny hole in the lid of a shoebox and cut another small hole where we could look into the box.
We positioned the box so that the sun was above and behind us, and angled it so the sunlight would come through the pinhole.
As the moon’s shadow crept across the sun’s face, we could watch the curved shadow eating into the glowing image inside the box.
Of course, being a kid, every part of me just wanted to turn around and look at the sun (just for a quick second), but my teacher and parents drilled it into me that I shouldn’t do it, so I just stuck with my little box camera.
We’ve all seen images of people wearing their special eclipse sunglasses lined up in lawn chairs or sitting a park, with the sun glinting off the darkly tinted glasses.
I’ve always thought that would be a neat experience, but I also know that with my luck, I would be the guy who bought the defective pair of glasses and live the rest of my life regretting my decision.
Our local communities are already making plans for the big day, anticipating thousands of people to drive in from areas outside the path of totality to view the big event on April 8.
And it will be pretty big.
As the moon begins to cover the last crescent of the sun, birds will roost, street lights will come on, the air will get cooler and the sky will grow dark.
Here in Central Texas, this period of totality is predicted to last just over 4 minutes, starting a little after 1:30 p.m.
Then, the first crescent of sunlight will reappear as the moon continues in its path and its shadow starts to move away.
The entire eclipse, from start to finish, will last almost 2 hours and 40 minutes.
But it’s that dramatic part in the middle that will make for an unforgettable experience — if.
That’s right, the big “if” is the weather.
Early April weather can be a mixed bag in Central Texas, as we saw last week.
We could have foggy conditions, clouds and rain, or possibly, just possibly a bright blue-sky day.
Of course, the eclipse is still going to happen even if it’s cloudy.
It will still get cooler as totality approaches, and the sky will get dark for a few minutes. We just won’t have all the other great visuals that go along with a full-on total eclipse.
So let’s start praying now for great weather, for lots of friendly visitors to our community — and for what we hope will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Because for old guys like me, it just might be. The next total eclipse that’s visible in Texas will be in 2045.
And chances are, if I’m around when it starts to get dark, I might just go to bed.
