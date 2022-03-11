I know spring is around the corner, but I just can’t get very excited about it.
Sure, I’d like to see some warmer weather and a little more sun. But there are plenty of things about spring that I’m not too crazy about.
For instance, Sunday is the beginning of Daylight Saving Time. Right off the bat, I lose an hour of sleep and a shorter weekend out of the deal.
Oh, but isn’t it nice to have an extra hour of daylight in the evening? Well, yes and no. It’s nice to see the sun still up after 7:30 p.m., but really, we’re just borrowing that hour from the morning. So starting Sunday, we get to stumble around in the dark for a few weeks, since the sunrise will take place after 7:30 a.m. each day, instead of 6:30.
And don’t get me started about changing all the clocks when DST begins. We have about 10 of them around the house, not to mention the ones in our cars. Another chore to deal with.
There are plenty of other things I’m not crazy about regarding the arrival of spring.
Let me name a few: Bugs, weeds, severe storms and air-conditioning bills.
Now, I’m certainly not a huge fan of cold weather. But I do like it cool. Give me a bright, sunny 60-degree day, with warm sun and a cool breeze any day — especially in January or February. The humidity is generally low then, and it’s so pleasant to walk around and run errands.
I like to wear sweaters, I like sweater vests (just ask my coworkers), and I like to wear light jackets. In most parts of the country, that would mean I like spring. But not here in Texas. Sweater weather is largely over by mid-March around here, and it’s not uncommon to see highs in the 80s and even 90s within a few weeks.
Let’s face it. Spring in Texas is just a hop, skip and a jump to the door of the incinerator.
Oh, but we don’t just rush right into the hot, dry days of July and August.
First, we have to deal with the spring storm season, when Texas welcomes high winds, hail and the occasional tornado. This season lasts from March until late June — and that’s if it’s a particularly good year. During any given spring season, my wife, my cat and I spend parts of at least half a dozen evenings in the bedroom closet, along with the weather radio and a battery-powered lantern, as we wait out the latest severe storm. Can’t wait for this spring — we’re about due for a real doozy.
Then there are the bugs. As soon as the grass greens up and the trees leaf out, here come the critters — and we have no shortage in that department. Once the weather turns warm, my wife and I start finding all sorts of unwanted visitors in the house — spiders, ants, wasps, caterpillars, flies, crickets and cockroaches, to name a few.
Of course, our cat is only too happy to watch them all hop or buzz by. Sometimes she’ll corner a cricket or a spider, but more often that not, she prefers to be just an observer.
The warmer weather also means growing season is back. That’s a good thing for farmers, but not so much at our house. Spring means weeds in our yard, and we have them in about a dozen varieties. Since they come up before the grass revives, our yard takes on the mottled look of a poorly done grayish-tan quilt with unsightly off-green patches.
Then, the grass catches up, and for a few weeks, our yard has a lush green appearance — if you don’t look too closely and see that not all the green stuff is actual grass. But in order to maintain this tricky illusion, we — or I should say our excellent lawn guy — has to keep the grass cut and trimmed. And of course, that costs money. So does watering the lawn. So does spraying our gimpy crepe myrtle, which takes pride in serving as host to all manner of garden pests.
And of course, once spring starts to turn to summer, the Texas heat begins in earnest. And all that hard work of watering, trimming and spraying seems like a lost cause.
So, do I hate spring?
No, not really. It’s hard to be in bad mood when birds are singing and flowers are blooming all around. Plus, it’s the start of baseball season — which may be delayed a bit this year because of that frustrating lockout.
On top of that, my wife and I were both spring babies, with birthdays in April, so that’s a pretty big plus.
I guess I’ve just come to realize as I’ve gotten older that I really don’t like sweltering heat. And springtime in Texas serves as an annual reminder that the really hot days are just around the corner.
Sadly for me, I happen to like things cooler — a lot cooler.
So either I’m living in the wrong state, or in the wrong state of mind.
Or maybe it’s a little of both.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
