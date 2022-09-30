Wastewater impact fees are still up for discussion after the item was pushed back during Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council meeting.
Speaking after the meeting, City Manager David Mitchell said the city needed to “take another look” at the wording on the notice for Tuesday’s agenda.
A public hearing will be held at a special City Council meeting Oct. 4 to set a new date for a public hearing on wastewater impact fees. Mayor Spencer Smith did open the floor to anyone wanting to speak on impact fees, but no one took the floor.
In other business, the council approved a program that would give Harker Heights Police Department officers a new tool to identify suspects driving vehicles with license plates that have been tagged by law enforcement.
The new program, a partnership with Vigilant Solutions, will provide the Police Department with three digital license plate readers. A grant to help pay for the readers was approved on Sept. 13, and the purchase agreement for the readers was approved Tuesday.
An officer with the HHPD clarified on Tuesday that the readers are not the same as the traffic light cameras, which were discontinued in Killeen in 2017. While those cameras would autonomously take a photo of a car’s license plate and send it off to be processed and ticketed, the new digital readers are “just a tool” that require an officer to be present in order to take any action.
In total, the agreement approved on Tuesday allows the HHPD to purchase three readers, two of which will be used with patrol cars and the third will be used as part of a speed monitoring trailer.
The readers attached to speed monitoring trailers will just be used to identify patterns and possibly track stolen cars, officials said. Killeen, Temple and Bell County all use the same program, an HHPD spokesman said. The program will likely not be put in place until early 2023, and will cost $61,210, HHPD Police Chief Betiale Hawkins said.
Other items discussed Tuesday included an advanced funding agreement among the Texas Department of Transportation, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization (KTMPO) and Bell County for Phase 2 of the Warrior’s Path Phase 2 project, an effort to widen the roadway, in the amount of $813,607.74.
This cost includes a local share of $716,204 in estimated project costs and $97,403.74 in direct state costs.
For its part, KTMPO will provide $3.5 million in funding. Any costs overruns will fall to the city of Harker Heights, which will be liable for 100% of any overruns.
Two appeals for false burglary alarms were heard Tuesday. According to city policy, false burglary alarms by default result in a fine for the business or individual that caused the alarm, but the City Council can overrule the fine by a majority vote.
The City Council approved one appeal and denied another on Tuesday.
The first appeal, for a home at 400 Kodiac Circle, was approved unanimously. However, the second appeal, for Papa’s Cafe at 302 Miller’s Crossing, was denied in a vote of 3-2. Councilman Sam Halabi stepped down from the dais during consideration of the appeal for Papa’s Cafe.
City Council members pointed out that the alarm was the sixth false alarm for the location which has been robbed twice, though the location’s spokeswoman said the alarm was the result of a plastic wrap setting off a motion alarm and that ADT Security sent out police despite her requests that they didn’t.
Council members Jennifer McCann and Tony Capito voted to approve the appeal, which Lynda Nash and Michael Blomquist voted to disapprove. As it was a tie, Smith cast the deciding nay. Papa’s Cafe will be charged $50.
