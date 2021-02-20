Even with the area being blanketed by snow and ice, and despite the weather temporarily closing city offices and many businesses, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library managed to find a way to turn lemons into lemonade. More accurately, library director Lisa Youngblood turned snow into ... ice cream.
Joined by family member Shelby Martin, a culinary arts teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District, Youngblood said at the opening of the live virtual program (and appropriately filmed from her kitchen), “We are looking forward to some—brrrr, cold — science today … my favorite kind of science, which is food.”
Specifically, Youngblood and Martin showed viewers how to make snow ice cream with only a few ingredients that most people have in their pantries, and, of course, the abundance of snow available on Wednesday afternoon. Materials needed were one cup of milk (any kind except skim, as Martin explained that some fat content was needed); one-third cup of sugar;a tiny pinch of salt;one teaspoon of vanilla extract; and eight cups of snow.
Youngblood did caution, “You can use real snow; however…you have to make sure that the snow is completely and totally lily-white with nothing in it whatsoever.” Martin added that in lieu of snow, one could use an ice shaver, but not a blender or food processor, explaining that those won’t bread down ice into small enough pieces, and the motors are close to the blades, which will heat the machine and ultimately melt the ice.
Youngblood showed the ingredients, saying, “This is going to be one of the easiest recipes I think you’re going to see.”
In a large bowl, she poured in the milk, and added the sugar, vanilla extract, and salt. She then whisked everything together briskly. Martin explained that the salt is added because it brings out the other flavors while balancing them at the same time. “If you have all sweet all the time,” Martin said, “it gets really overwhelming for your palate.”
Once the mixture became frothy, Martin added the snow, one cup at a time, as Youngblood continued to whisk. As the snow was added, the mixture began to slightly solidify, turning it into a loose mixture (not solid such as what one might buy at the grocery store).
“It’s going to melt very quickly, but it’s going to be yummy before it melts. That’s the important part,” said Youngblood, adding that one can dress the ice cream up with chocolate syrup, fruit, or even sprinkles.
While the snow ice cream can be frozen, Martin explained that it will taste differently. “The ice crystals that are going to form when it’s in that freezer are going to form really slowly,” she explained, “and what happens is, they’re going to kind of stack on each other and make really big ice crystals.”
She said this is why ice cream that one brings home from a restaurant will taste differently when it’s been re-frozen.
Martin also said that when churning ice cream at home, salt is placed around the outside of the rotating churn, explaining that salt lowers the freezing temperature of water and makes it colder to get the crystals to form faster.
In the meantime, Youngblood had scooped the ice cream into dishes for herself, Martin, and daughter Sheridan Youngblood Reid to enjoy. “This is (one of) the best tasting science day(s) ever!” she said.
Watch the program on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/144376477515396
