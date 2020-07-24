Work continues on the synthetic turf installation project at Harker Heights High School, with completion expected by Sept. 15.
The school’s athletic teams will have use of the current practice fields heading into the football season, according to Killeen Independent School District spokesman Todd Martin.
Turf projects are also underway at Ellison and Shoemaker high schools. All three are scheduled for completion in time for the 2020 football season.
The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees on June 9 voted 6-1 to approve the contractor rank order for the field turf project.
Hella’s Construction had the No. 1 bid, which came in at $3.74 million.
Board member Marvin Rainwater voted no on the rank order.
The district has budgeted $3.8 million for the project, with $3.7 million to come from the district’s Strategic Facilities Fund and $100,000 from the district’s general fund.
The district’s proposed $265 million bond election — which has been canceled for this year — had called for upgrading the stadiums at Harker Heights, Shoemaker and Ellison high schools to allow for more seating and amenities in order to facilitate the playing of 6A high school football games. The upgrades also would alleviate potential scheduling conflicts at Leo Buckley Stadium, the district’s only full-size stadium.
However, the installation of field turf at the three schools was approved in May by the school board, and those projects are proceding as planned.
Earlier this week, the University Interscholastic League postponed the start of the football season for 5A and 6A schools, as the state continues to fight surges in the coronavirus.
The first football games for 6A conferences — of which all Killeen ISD schools are members — have been moved back until at least Sept. 24. The first day of practice for 6A football teams has been pushed back to Sept. 7.
State championship games for 5A and 6A schools have been delayed until January 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.