Basically, I consider myself a traditional quilter. Although I’m trying to break down a wall of my “box” that I’m in. I belong to the Art Quilt Study Group, which was supposed to let me explore quilts perhaps more “artsy” than the traditional path I’m on.
One discussion the Study Group had at the first meeting was what is art?
Everyone had their own definition of what art was, and we left the discussion with the conclusion that art was anything you thought it was.
So along comes Modern Quilts. These quilts created a wave in the quilting community.
The Summer 2012 issue of Quilt Trends magazine defines a modern quilt like this. “Modern quilts are set apart from traditional and art quilts by their primary use of neutral or solid colors with just a hint of print. Simplicity, minimalism, and practicality guide the quilt making process, as do improvisational piecing and asymmetry.”
There is a national group called the Modern Quilt Guild. They host quilt shows called Quilt Con and these shows move around the country.
Austin has been lucky enough to host two Quilt Cons, and I’ve attended both of them. I noticed that many of the quilts displayed were not that different than a traditional quilt, but some quilts were strikingly stark with very little piecing.
One quilt was constructed using a little strip of solid fabric pieced in a sea of solid fabric background. Then it was horizontally quilted to death with row upon row of straight lines of quilting one-fourth inch apart across the whole quilt.
I often wondered how the quilter prevented from becoming very bored during this tedious quilting process.
The vast variety of “modern quilts” displayed at the Quilt Cons has me believing that not all modern quilters have the same idea of what a modern quilt is ... and that’s what makes quilts and quilters so special.
Despite the common rumor that there is a “quilt police,” they really do not exist. Quilters are free to express themselves through their quilts without the threat of being arrested.
Doing some more research on modern quilts, I found the following quote in the premier issue of Modern Quilts Unlimited (Fall 2012). “Modern quilters bring a bold new aesthetic to a craft dominated by traditional and art quilting. The clean lines and stylish color schemes prevalent in modern quilting appeal to fans of sophisticated modern design.”
And one more quote from Vicki Anderson, Editor in Chief of Modern Quilts Unlimited in which she says “Embrace color! Use brights, solids, prints — whatever meets your needs. Try mixing different prints. Graphics and florals used together may surprise you! Take a look at blogs and Facebook pages for inspiration.”
Again, I’m confused. First they say minimalist and sophistication and then turn around and say throw caution to the wind and use bright colors and wild prints.
Trying to find the true definition of a modern quilt seems to me to be the same as defining the word art. Each person has their own definition.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
