The Mu Delta Theta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority hosted a jazz event to raise money for scholarships Saturday.
The event, held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, raised money for scholarships for deserving students in the area.
The program was coordinated by Delise Coleman alongside numerous other members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. in the Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights area.
The event started off with the emcee, Forressa Harrison, welcoming everyone to the event and introducing the Mu Delta Theta Chapter president, Andrea Young.
The event was catered by That Girl Netia, Personal and Traveling Chef.
Several photo opportunities were set up around the ballroom for the event.
Attendees showed off their different 1920s dress-up outfits. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority was founded in 1920, so it was fitting for the Jazz event for everyone to come dress up in ’20s clothing.
Throughout the night, guests were entertained by the Stretch Musik Band based out of Austin.
Local poets also graced the stage. Poets Antoinette Torres and Omega McNeal showed off their poetic talent.
“This event was to raise money for scholarships. The sky is the limit we want to raise as much as possible, the more we raise, the more that we can give out to the community,” Andrea Young said. “We are accepting applications for scholarships now and will give them to the winners in May.
To apply for the scholarships, go to Mudeltazetazpb.org.”
Each organization of the Divine Nine sororities and fraternities raise money each year for scholarships to give out to a deserving student.
The event awarding the scholarships is held each May, when all of the Divine Nine organizations get together and award students scholarship money.
The Divine nine consists of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity.
Attendee Rolanda Jones said, “This was a great time for us all to get together. It was a great event with great music and a opportunity to fellowship.
“As an educator myself, I believe that this was a great opportunity to raise money for scholarships for deserving students.”
