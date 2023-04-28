Harker Heights High School has a new head football coach.
Killeen ISD announced this week that Mark Humble — currently assistant coach at Denton Ryan High School — will be the head football coach and campus athletic coordinator at Harker Heights, succeeding former head football coach Jerry Edwards, who took the same position in Colleyville.
Humble was a member of the 1991 state championship Killeen Kangaroos football team — the district’s only football state championship — and graduated from Killeen High in 1994, according to the district.
“We are very excited to bring Coach Humble back to the KISD family,” said Micah Wells, Killeen ISD’s executive director of athletics. “His championship experience as a player and coach is a perfect fit for the Knights and I fully expect them to continue their success as a football program. I am looking forward to seeing the impact that Coach Humble makes on all of the athletic programs at Harker Heights.”
Humble comes to the Knights from Denton Ryan High School, where he was assistant coach one season following a stint as head football coach and athletic coordinator at Rock Hill High School near Dallas.
The Ryan Raiders finished last season 6-4, losing to Red Oak in the bi-district round of the 5A Division I playoffs.
At Rock Hill, which opened in 2020, Humble was 6-12 in two seasons, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Prior to becoming the inaugural coach at Rock Hill, Humble spent two seasons at Lone Star High School in Frisco, where he helped wide receiver Marvin Mims set state records for most receiving yards in a season with 2,629 yards in 2019 and a career with 5,485 yards, according to the Dallas Morning News. Mims went on to play for the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12, and is regarded as one of the best prospects in this year’s NFL Draft.
During his time at Lone Star High, Humble also helped set a state record with 50 passing touchdowns scored during the 2019 season. In 2019, the Rangers averaged a prolific 49.2 points per game.
Humble has also held coaching positions at Carroll High School in Southlake and Keller High School. According to Dallas Morning News, Humble also coached at Texas High, Plano East and Grand Prairie.
Prior to coaching at the high school level, Humble coached running backs at Southern Methodist University.
A quarterback for the Roos, Humble graduated as the most prolific passer in school history, and was named All-District, All-Centex, All-State and All-Academic.
Following high school, Humble went to SMU on an athletic scholarship, where he was a three-year letterman for the Mustangs as a quarterback and won the Lester Jordan Award as the most outstanding player on the field and in the classroom.
