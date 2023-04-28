Harker Heights High School has a new head football coach.

Killeen ISD announced this week that Mark Humble — currently assistant coach at Denton Ryan High School — will be the head football coach and campus athletic coordinator at Harker Heights, succeeding former head football coach Jerry Edwards, who took the same position in Colleyville.

