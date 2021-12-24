Between 50 and 60 anglers of all ages encircled Carl Levin Park Pond on Saturday to take part in the Kid Fishing Program sponsored by the Activities Center and the Parks and Recreation Department.
Showing up a little early and making sure all the needed equipment was available was John Holeman, who told the Herald that he was waiting to take his granddaughter, Kayleigh, 5, on her first fishing trip.
Holeman is “Papaw” to both of his granddaughters, Kayleigh and Eleanor, 3.
The first angler to catch a fish was Emma Wyatt, 7, assisted by her dad, Josh.
Levi Harry, 2, reeled in the catch of the day, helped by his mom, Jessica. Within seconds of Levi’s hit, his brother James, 4, also caught a fish.
The catches of the day were blue gill, sun fish, perch and trout, according to Adam Trujillo, activities and events manager for the city.
Trujillo told the Herald, “Texas Parks and Wildlife made a drop of several trout in the pond today and with this perfect weather, it will be great fun for the family!
“A lot of these kids have never pulled one out of the water, so I’m here as an instructor to show them how to set up their poles for the first time and how to cast,” Trujillo said.
“Sara Gibbs, coordinator at the Activities Center, is here helping me by baiting hooks with worms and assisting the families.”
Livi Wilson and Sheila Moncada from Copperas Cove brought their kids to Harker Heights to participate in the Kid Fishing Program.
According to the parents and grandparents, it was a successful day at the pond, but there’s no way to find out how many fish were actually caught because Kid Fishing at the Carl Levin Park Pond is a throwback program, with all the fish returned to the pond.
A majority of the people who took part in “Kid Fish” were experienced anglers, and that included the very young ones.
Parents who brought their children out for the day also said they personally spent a lot of time fishing.
Livi Wilson said, “Fishing has become a family event for us and we always have a good time. We appreciate the sponsors of this event for giving us another opportunity to go fishing together.”
