Last week, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library had a fall theme, so the Thursday evening Family Night reflected that with a special fall program that emphasized the different leaves one might find during this season.
Library director Lisa Youngblood was back in her kitchen this time, ready to teach children all about the fall season.
“I hope that you are ready for autumn stories,” she said. “That’s right! Autumn has arrived!”
She continued, “September 21st was the first day of fall. Now some people call it autumn, some people call it fall. I like to use both words interchangeably.”
The selected book for the night was “Awesome Autumn” by Bruce Goldstone, “Because I know that you are going to like the science,” Youngblood said.
The nonfiction book talked about the different changes that occur during the autumn season such as temperature (which included discussion on dew and frost), migration (of all animals, including sea animals such as dolphins) and hibernation, and why leaves change color in the fall.
Youngblood also introduced and explained different vocabulary, such as “chlorophyll,”“deciduous,” and “cornucopia.”
After the book, Youngblood’s daughter, Sheridan Youngblood Reid, entered to help with the second portion of the program—the shapes and colors of different fall leaves. These were shown by Youngblood drawing leaves, in corresponding colors, on a large whiteboard, and included oak (brown), holly (green), dogwood (red), maple (orange), and ginkgo (yellow). She made sure to spell out each of the colors on the white board for younger viewers.
At the end of the lesson on leaves, Youngblood sang “The Leaves are Falling Down” (to the tune of “The Farmer in the Dell”), adapting it to include those fall colors.
The program ended with Youngblood reminding viewers to sign up for the first-ever Fall Reading Club. People of any age can register at http://harkerheights.readsquared.com.
View the full video at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1256322051369795.
