Homeschooled kids beat a path to Educational Outfitters on Wednesday for the first in a series of science programs designed to supplement their studies and provide a field day for their teachers.

Jane Doxsey, a retired educator from Killeen, has a passion for teaching and also for children. Doxsey, in partnership with friends and business owners Jaime Williams, Melissa Walcik and mom Eileen Walcik, created a plan to hold short hands-on classes for kids in the educational supply superstore in Harker Heights.

janak@kdhnews.com

