Homeschooled kids beat a path to Educational Outfitters on Wednesday for the first in a series of science programs designed to supplement their studies and provide a field day for their teachers.
Jane Doxsey, a retired educator from Killeen, has a passion for teaching and also for children. Doxsey, in partnership with friends and business owners Jaime Williams, Melissa Walcik and mom Eileen Walcik, created a plan to hold short hands-on classes for kids in the educational supply superstore in Harker Heights.
Last year, the success of these classes caused the group to consider moving to two days per session, doubling the capacity for kids in the small space inside the retail store.
Wednesday’s program, titled Round and Round with the Water Cycle, taught the principles of water vapor, condensation, precipitation and evaporation.
Doxey specializes in speaking directly to the children in language that is easy to understand and makes learning fun.
“I wish we could make it rain here,” Doxsey said as she taught the principles of condensation. Her demonstration included heating water, changing it from a liquid to a vapor to create steam which accumulated onto a metal surface causing it to turn to liquid again.
Doxsey uses real-life stories as well as some video presentations to demonstrate her lessons.
Wednesday each child was provided a tray with a small dish of salt to examine with a hand-held lens. Each one inspected the salt grains and found they were shaped like a cube.
Doxsey went on to explain how she recently added water to a dish of salt and watched as it dissolved. Then she set her dish in the sun, where the heat and air evaporated the water, leaving only salt again. The children examined her sample and discovered it had changed shapes again.
Doxsey uses a science notebook and encourages the kids to keep up with one of their own. She distributes additional instructional materials and handouts throughout the year to enhance the lesson.
The classes are scheduled through next spring and usually run every two weeks. There are two age groups to choose from, but registration is limited to 12 students per session.
Doxsey insists that a parent or guardian must be in attendance at all times for student safety.
“Classes are filling up quickly,” Melissa Walcik said. “The classes are a welcome change for homeschooled kids and parents.”
The next session is called “Sun’s Effect on Earth” and is scheduled for Sept 20-21. The class from 10 to 10:45 a.m. is for students ages 5-7 while older kids ages 8-12 are scheduled for 11-11:45 a.m. both days.
In October, Doxsey plans to help kids discover the “Phases of the Moon” Oct. 4-5 and “Constellations” Oct. 18-19. November classes will include “Stomp Rockets” on Nov. 1-2 and “STEM/STEAM: Space Cadets” Nov. 15-16.
More is planned for December through March, when Doxsey plans to lead kids through what happens during an eclipse, just in time for the actual solar eclipse due to happen locally on April 8, 2024.
