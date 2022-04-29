After an hour-long closed session Tuesday, the Killeen Independent School District school board approved the district’s newest deputy superintendent.
The Killeen ISD school board unanimously appointed Megan Bradley, the district’s former Chief Financial Officer, to the position of deputy superintendent of district operations Tuesday evening.
The new deputy superintendent has spent the past 25 years working for KISD, the last 15 years as the district’s CFO.
In a news release Wednesday, the school district announced Bradley’s new position.
“Under her leadership and oversight the district has earned prestigious recognitions by state and national government entities for fiscal transparency and financial excellence,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in the news release.
According to KISD’s news release, Bradley will oversee the business services, student services, transportation, technology, school nutrition, facility services, and athletics departments.
“The announcement of Megan Bradley as Deputy Superintendent is a clear example of the confidence we have in a person that has put their heart and soul into living, eating and breathing in our district,” Killeen ISD Board President JoAnn Purser said in the news release. “Going up through the ranks professionally, I believe Megan is the perfect person to support Dr. Craft in navigating our school district through a tumultuous time as we recover and rebuild the team to give our students their best learning experience available.”
The news of the new KISD deputy superintendent comes nearly a year after the district’s former deputy superintendent, Eric Penrod, resigned and was later found to have provided the district with a falsified doctoral transcript.
“Megan Bradley has demonstrated her innate ability to relate and serve all those she has worked with over the years,” Superintendent John Craft said in the district’s news release. “Her familiarity with the district and departments she serves has optimally positioned her to be able to assume the role of Deputy Superintendent.”
