In the wake of the recent mass shooting at a Uvalde school, Killeen Independent School District’s Director of Investigations and Safety Charles Chuck Kelley and KISD Police Chief Ralph Disher provided the school board with an overview of school safety protocol Tuesday.
“It’s the thing that keeps us up at night,” Disher said. “We want to be well-planned in the case of an active shooter.”
Two upcoming school safety town halls were announced during KISD’s board meeting Tuesday evening.
In Uvalde, where 19 elementary students and two teachers died in a school shooting in May, everything from a lack of communication between school district police and other law enforcement agencies to a faulty back door have been blamed for the tragic loss of life just before summer break.
A Harker Heights High School booster club volunteer asked the Killeen school board during public comment at Tuesday’s meeting to consider providing active-shooter training for those who volunteer at after-school events.
The district’s top safety officials told the board the KISD Police Department has 30 police officers — enough to staff one at each high school and rotate others at the remaining campuses.
Board Vice President Susan Jones told Disher and Kelley she would like to see every campus have their own dedicated police officer.
Disher said he agreed with the goal of having a police officer at each campus but said the problem lies in being able to recruit solid candidates.
“Finding them ... that’s a constant struggle for us,” he said. “I can tell you, we’ve been in this a long time; the mindset of younger officers coming in is not the same as ours.”
Kelley said intruder drills the district conducts annually, more than the state-required three year mandate, allow his department to isolate weaknesses at certain campuses.
“Have we found cracks in the system? Absolutely,” Kelley said. “Have we fixed those cracks? Absolutely.”
Beginning the 2022-23 school year, Kelley said, the district will be cracking down on students and teachers who leave doors unlocked during school hours.
“As you know with the Uvalde situation, we all know how the person got in — unlocked doors,” Kelley said. “Now, it’s a discipline situation if a door is found unlocked and children are inside. It’s a problem. We’re training staff on that and they know now that’s not an option.”
Kelley said the district’s Stop the Bleed program — tourniquet training optional for students seventh grade and above, but mandatory for employees — has provided Stop the Bleed kits to every school.
“Who would’ve thought you’d have to know how to keep someone from bleeding out”? he said.
Disher said school shooting victims typically don’t die from the initial gunshot wound but rather from loss of blood.
“It only takes a couple minutes for a person to bleed out,” Kelley said.
Both district officials talked about increased emphasis on locked doors, visitor protocol, numbering doors and windows to better assist law enforcement in the event of a shooting, and preparing staff and students with a variety of training drills throughout the year.
In terms of arming teachers, Disher explained to the board that he felt a gun-toting employee could confuse officers who are taught to fire in the event of an active shooter.
“Police officers responding to an incident, they are trained to eliminate that individual that’s a threat — not all of my people know everybody at every campus,” he said. “So they’d eliminate that person.”
With school safety increasingly on the minds of parents, staff and students, KISD Superintendent John Craft said the district would hold two school safety town halls at 6 p.m. on July 25 and July 27. Additional details about the events, Craft said, would be forthcoming.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.