During a board workshop on Tuesday, Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft said the district is 200 classrooms short of teachers and the ongoing crisis may reach a “breaking point” if not corrected soon.
At the morning workshop, the Killeen ISD board of trustees reviewed a pay salary study conducted by the Texas Association of School Boards.
Zach Hobbs, with the Texas Association of School Boards, presented findings of his study, which found the majority of KISD teachers to have 10 years or less experience.
“You have a very young teaching staff,” Hobbs said. “We want to retain those teachers.”
Hobbs highlighted how districts are offering one-time incentives — up to $6,000 — across the state for bilingual, special education, secondary math, and secondary science teachers.
Looking toward the private sector, Hobbs said the district is competing with hourly jobs that can pay employees more.
“A classroom instructional aide can go out and do anything in the private sector — Buc-ee’s, Chick-fil-A — and as you know, probably make more money,” he said. KISD board Vice President Susan Jones pointed to ways the district is better than the private sector.
“We also have to take into consideration the hours that the employees work,” Jones said. “If they work for the school district, they’re not working on holidays. They have their spring break, they have their summer break, they have all these different — and so, for those workers who have children, they often work in the school environment so it can mirror their children’s school schedules, and they can’t do that working at Buc-ee’s or Chick-fil-A.”
KISD teachers and hourly staff spoke during the board’s last regular school board meeting about how their low pay has impacted their lives — with one teacher confessing that her modest salary is what keeps her and her husband from starting a family. The teaching profession has become more dangerous in recent years, as multiple KISD teachers have died of COVID-19 during the ongoing global pandemic.
Hobbs told Jones there are employees who would choose the extra hours in the private sector if it meant more money.
“That’s where the district has to be proactive in recruitment and talk about those benefits above and beyond the pay,” Hobbs told the board Tuesday. “Even retirement and healthcare, those things are very beneficial.”
Craft said the cost of living increase in Central Texas has had an impact on the district’s ability to recruit adding that the district is losing the “competitive edge.”
“The cost of living and the affordability factor is one that is beginning to diminish in Central Texas,” he said. “What’s happened recently to housing is very concerning.”
KISD board member Cullen Mills said the district will have a harder time recruiting employees with the cost of moving and housing on the rise.
“One concern for me is our reach may be limited in how far we can go,” Mills said.
Craft said that concern is one that keeps him up at night.
“It’s a major concern — not just for the private sector,” he said.
The superintendent said the ongoing teacher shortage is the district’s main problem.
“I do think that it’s probably pertinent to understand, as your superintendent, where my pain point, my pressure point is,” he said. “It’s the teachers. We’re very, very worried about our teacher workforce or lack thereof and the shortages that are forthcoming.” Board member Marvin Rainwater suggested the district review an 8% general pay increase — two percentage points higher than the pay increase proposed Tuesday. Craft said the district is “over 200 classroom vacancies at this point.”
“If we compile this issue with an additional 100 or 150 classroom vacancies we’re going to be reaching a breaking point,” he said.
KISD board President JoAnn Purser said she would support “an adjustment across the board for everyone” citing the rising cost of gas, rent and groceries.
KISD Director of Human Resources David Manley said a starting teacher, with zero experience, would make $56,100 if the board moved to approve an 8% general pay increase. The school board will review the employee pay raise proposal again during the regular board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. April 26.
