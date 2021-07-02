More than 750 students would move from Harker Heights High School to the new Chaparral High and Killeen High in 2022, under a tentative rezoning plan discussed at Tuesday’s Killeen school board meeting.
Also under the plan, nearly 140 Killeen High School students would move to Harker Heights High.
The Killeen Independent School District is tasked with adjusting school attendance zones to alleviate high school overcrowding while also filling Chaparral High School in advance of its grand opening in 2022.
“It’s hard to believe that it’s actually time to start venturing into the world of rezoning for the opening of Chaparral High School,” KISD Superintendent John Craft said during Tuesday’s board meeting.
If the rezoning plan is approved, some 2,000 KISD students would be rezoned for different high schools, according to the proposed high school attendance zone map pitched to the school board Tuesday evening.
Craft discussed the obstacles associated with rezoning, but said the proposed plan would help alleviate overcrowding issues, and the current need for portable buildings, at area high schools.
“Any time we start to rezone high schools, it’s pretty challenging,” he said. “Usually high school students and parents don’t really like their attendance zone to be tinkered with. So we really looked at what do we feel like are sustainable attendance zones that could accommodate, not only the existing projected students, but also looking forward to accommodate future growth.”
The district’s current rezoning plan is not a finished product, according to district officials.
Craft said his district administration would prepare an additional attendance zone plan, looking at rezoning just freshman and sophomore students, at a future board meeting, before the district ultimately brings a final proposal to the school board sometime in January.
ZONES
The proposed rezoning plan would affect more than 2,000 current and prospective high school students.
Here’s a breakdown of the district’s proposed school zone changes:
435 Harker Heights High School (HHHS) students from zones 241-242, 264-266, 271 would be rezoned for Chaparral High School (CHS).
620 Ellison High School (EHS) students from zones 222, 236, 262-263, 317, 374, 377, 380-382, 384, 386-390 would be rezoned for CHS.
138 Killeen High School (KHS) students from zones 152 and 180 will move to HHHS.
322 HHHS students from zones 124-130, 140-142 will move to KHS.
197 KHS students from zones 464-472 will be rezoned to Shoemaker High School (SHS).
357 SHS students from zones 318-332, 334-338, 340 will be rezoned to EHS.
43 SHS students from school zone 391 will be moved to CHS.
194 EHS students from zones 372, 383 and 385 will be moved to CHS.
60 EHS students from school zone 373 will move to CHS.
Discussion
School board members, Craft, and longtime district demographer Jeff Heckathorn discussed a few attendance zone scenarios during Tuesday’s board meeting.
Board member Brett Williams suggested the newest KISD high school — Chaparral — start out as a freshman and sophomore campus first, to avoid moving too many students from their currently zoned high schools.
But Craft said he wasn’t sure the district would be able to provide the same overcrowding relief without moving current high school students.
“I think we’d run into an immediate challenge, because I don’t think we’ll be able to alleviate portable buildings, and build long-term sustainable attendance zones in doing so, if that makes sense,” Craft said. “I don’t think we’ll pull enough (students) away from Ellison and Harker Heights High School that will alleviate portable buildings by just opening as a ninth- and tenth-grade campus.”
Board member Shelley Wells asked about a group of specific school zones bordering major Killeen roadways.
“Because I like geographical & natural boundaries — why did you move (zones) 222, 317 and 377?” Wells asked Tuesday. “Why wouldn’t you have Stagecoach be your boundary on one side, and (highway) 195 be your boundary on the other side for Ellison?
“Why are you bringing people from Shoemaker over to Ellison? Why wouldn’t you let the people from 374, 339, 341, all that over there, go to Shoemaker, and let 195 be your boundary?”
Craft and Heckathorn said that without the school zones Wells mentioned, they would have to pull students from other areas.
“We’d have to make those (students) up if we left them over there,” Heckathorn said. “And the other thing is Shoemaker (High School) is overcrowded now, and so I have to relieve them. Also, I try to get the kids to go to as close a campus as I can.”
Craft highlighted the impact of the district’s rezoning endeavor.
“This is a pretty significant rezone,” he said. “We knew it was going to be with the opening of a 450,000-square-foot high school.”
Grandfathering
Some KISD students may have the ability to be “grandfathered” in and remain at their currently zoned high school, officials said Tuesday.
“How we go about the grandfathering will absolutely start to drive some of these numbers one way or the other,” Craft said. “Our initial thought is to provide grandfathering to our juniors and seniors — those, in essence, would be our current sophomores and juniors this year, and siblings, at this point.”
The school district is still in the process of deciding which students will qualify to be grandfathered in at their currently zoned high school.
