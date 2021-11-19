The Killeen Independent School District provided its first COVID-19 update since a federal judge made nationwide news last week, ruling Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates in Texas schools violates the rights of students with disabilities.
However, Killeen ISD officials did not mention the latest news on Abbott’s ban Tuesday nor did they say whether the district and school board would consider a universal mask mandate as it had during the 2020-2021 school year.
During previous board meeting discussions about masking, Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft said the district would not violate the governor’s ban because school districts could be sued or fined by the state if found to be in violation of the governor’s executive order.
Former KISD teacher Irene Andrews, of Nolanville, asked the district to implement a universal mask mandate Tuesday, as she has at previous board meetings, for the safety of students and employees.
”I was relieved and happy to hear that a federal judge finally overruled Governor Abbott,” Andrews said. “We finally in KISD are free to bring universal masking to our schools. My three great-grandkids are still waiting to attend school in person; it is just not safe for them.”
On Nov. 10, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas Judge Lee Yeakel found the governor’s executive order banning mask mandates violated the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act by placing students with disabilities at risk during the ongoing global pandemic.
Craft highlighted the fact that KISD’s COVID-19 confirmed positive cases have been on the decline in recent weeks.
“There’s just not a lot of COVID spread, which is a very good thing,” Craft said, explaining the district’s COVID-19 rate has hovered between 0.04 and 0.06 percent of the district’s total population in the past few weeks.
“We’re also keeping a close eye on any variants that may change our environment,” Craft said Tuesday. “One of the things I think is really helping us is the promotion of vaccinations for employees and students.”
Craft said the district vaccinated 399 children ages 5-11 in the first two days of offering the COVID-19 vaccine to that age group.
“We’re seeing some positive trends at this point that are leading me to believe that hopefully, step by step, we’re moving in the right direction to move beyond COVID-19 mitigation,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, according to the agency’s website.
As of Thursday, according to the district’s online dashboard, there were 33 active cases of COVID-19 among 23 students and 10 employees — up 11 from the number the district reported prior to Tuesday’s board meeting.
On Thursday, there were six cases among the eight campuses in Harker Heights and Nolanville.
Eastern Hills Middle School had two cases — one student and one employee. Mountain View and Nolanville elementaries each had one student case, and Cavazos Elementary schools had an employee reporting a case.
Nolan Middle School had one student case.
Harker Heights Elementary, Skipcha Elementary, Union Grove Middle School and Harker Heights High School were reporting no cases Thursday.
According to the latest data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Nov. 7, Killeen ISD has reported a total of 2,257 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff so far this school year.
