The Killeen Independent School District welcomed 226 new teachers Tuesday spread across most of the district’s campuses to begin nine days of preparation before its scheduled all-virtual start to a new school year.
In light of COVID-19, KISD adapted its traditional New Teacher Induction that brings together more than 500 educators. This year, new teachers gatheredat their campuses for a mix of video and spaced-out group work.
The day of professional development began with the usual welcome from Superintendent John Craft, this time recorded in advance.
Union Grove Middle School in Harker Heights hosted 21 new teachers from six different middle schools. They wore protective masks and sat at a distance in the school cafeteria as KISD instructional specialists guided instruction and encouraged response.
“It’s exciting,” said Carolyn Newman, an inclusion special education teacher assigned to Manor Middle School. “I look forward to starting with KISD.”
The four-year teacher with experience in California and Copperas Cove said she attended an orientation at KISD’s Media Center and was surprised to find such a wealth of supplies for teacher use.
The teacher said her motivation to teach comes from seeing student response. “I love it when a student meets their goals,” she said. “I had a student say, ‘I passed the STAAR because of you.’”
“I’m excited to keep growing and to help students remove any obstacles in their path.”
Rancier Middle School Campus Instructional Specialist Kailani Miller urged the new teachers to remember “the why” of their profession. The 13-year educator explained that the school closure last spring reminded her of the profound role teachers play in students’ lives.
“It reactivated my why,” the presenter explained. “Our future depends on education. I think that’s something we take for granted. Kids really need us.”
Teachers learned about KISD’s Gradual Release of Responsibility learning model that encourages teachers to move from focused instruction to independent learning in a collaborative environment.
The new teachers worked in groups to illustrate four parts of the learning model on posters and presented each part.
New Nolan Middle School technology applications teacher Ana Holloway, a former pharmacy technician said she began the day nervous, but said she was gaining excitement and felt especially comfortable using virtual learning platforms.
“I’m taking it one day at a time,” she said of starting a new career and navigating changes in schedules and formats.
“I want to make a positive impact,” Holloway said. “I want my students to be as thrilled as I am to learn.”
“I hope they are empowered,” Miller said following her presentation to the new teachers. “I hope they feel connected to the district even though it is large. We are finding ways to let them know they matter.”
“What a year to begin your journey in education,” Craft said in his recorded welcome to teachers. “COVID-19 has changed how we educate children.”
“This year will be the hardest many of us have ever experienced in public education,” he said. “Nonetheless, I am confident you have made the right decision to embark on this journey with us here at Killeen ISD.”
With informational slides and photos, the superintendent provided an overview of the history of KISD, Killeen and Fort Hood leading to the current day, with the new Nolan Middle School opening in Harker Heights for the new school year.
Now the 25th-largest school district in Texas, KISD expects an enrollment of 45,000 students in virtual and in-person settings. About 28 percent are dependents of active-duty soldiers.
The second-largest employer in the region, KISD numbers about 7,000 employees working across 6.7 million square feet of building space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.