Representatives of several area police departments, including Harker Heights Police Department, remembered and honored their fallen brethren duriing a ceremony in Killeen on Tuesday.
“The family of the fallen,” was how Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble described the annual Bell County Police Memorial held at police headquarters.
Dozens of local officers, residents and dignitaries filled seats and walkways at the entrance of Killeen Police Department headquarters in south Killeen.
Guests witnessed joint honor guard members post three flags — the U.S. flag, the Texas state flag and the City of Killeen flag. They were raised and slowly lowered to half-staff for the event. Ellison High School student Lilyanna Gonzalez sang an acappella version of the national anthem, and retired police chaplain Alvin Dillard offered the invocation.
“Thank you to all who are on the front lines everyday,” Kimble said in his opening remarks. In looking for a word to describe the past year, Kimble used “challenging” to describe the spring ice storm of 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic and “losing Bell County officers.”
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King read a proclamation by the city of Killeen, declaring the Week of May 11-17 as Police Week and May 15 as Police Officers Memorial Day.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Nash-King said.
Keynote speaker Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza was visibly moved by the gathering as he spoke to the crowd.
“We take pause to remember these that have fallen,” Garza said.
“My heart bleeds for these families who had to come to terms with the tragedy of losing someone.”
Garza spoke about the culture of today which seems to breed violence and crime and urged government leaders and the general public to support the “peace-keepers.”
“My wish is that they can see we are doing everything we can to see no other family has to go through a situation like this,” Garza said. “Chaos and violence have no place in the society we live in.”
Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange stepped to the microphone to read the list of fallen officers throughout Texas in 2021. As each name was read, members of several agencies placed a red rose in glass vases at the front.
Guests listened to Jackie Cox who sang “What Love Looks Like,” a melodic tribute to fallen officers.
Provided by the joint honor guard, a 21-gun salute rang out across the setting and taps was played on a single horn to close the official ceremony, attended by about 100 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.