Killeen ISD board members Tuesday unanimously approved a $537 million budget for the 2024 Fiscal Year and set Aug. 22 as the date for a public meeting to discuss the budget and proposed tax rate.

Trustees were presented with the final version of the budget by Kallen Vaden, the district’s Chief Financial Officer during the course of regular business.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

