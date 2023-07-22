Killeen ISD trustees met in a daytime workshop Tuesday to discuss the district’s upcoming budget, as well as factors that may impact revenue expectations.
Last week, state law makers passed a bill to reduce property taxes, which is changing the way school districts receive revenue.
“There is some tax relief for homeowners,” KISD’s Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley said at Tuesday’s meeting. “The only significant changes to our revenue are the increase to the ‘golden penny’ yield, which would provide $4 million in additional revenue to the district.”
These funds are earmarked for the recent 2.25% wage increase for KISD employees trustees approved during the meeting on July 11, when the cost of doing so reflected a $3.7 million deficit in KISD’s proposed budget at the time.
“The additional piece (of legislative revenue) that we received was $15,000 per campus for school safety items,” Bradley said. “But, it has strings attached. It must be used to meet the new regulations and requirements for safety and security at the campus level. That money must be spent to get in compliance.”
Bradley was referring to House Bill 3, which says that at least one of the following armed security officers is present during regular school hours at each district campus:
a school district peace officer;
a school resource officer;
a commissioned peace officer employed as security personnel;
a school district employee who carries a handgun on their person while on school premises in accordance with applicable district regulations or authorization and who has completed school safety training provided by a qualified handgun instructor certified in school safety.
To date, the board has not discussed how that requirement will be addressed.
“Are we going to have someone at each campus?” KISD President Brett Williams asked during Tuesday’s meeting.
Bradley said there is a long laundry list of requirements. Funding does not cover the cost and those people are not available in the marketplace to hire.
“(There are) Multiple challenges with that requirement, but there are also multiple ways to comply. We need to talk through that on how we are going to recommend compliance,” she said.
The bill talks about compliance and the penalties for noncompliance.
“What is the timeline of the state to be in compliance?” Williams said. “I hope we are aware of what the punishment is if we lag.”
These school safety allotment provisions take effect Sept. 1, according to the bill.
“I know we are meeting on that next week,” Bradley said.
Earlier in the meeting, Chief Financial Officer Kallen Vaden outlined the process that was used to determine the district’s tax rate for the coming fiscal year.
Property values are determined by the Bell County Tax Appraisal District, Vaden noted.
The M&O (maintenance and operations) tax rate is subject to compressions each year based on estimated statewide property value growth compared to local property value growth. By law, the tax year 2023 limitation on the Maximum Compressed Rate is set at 71.55 cents per $100 valuation, down from 80.46 cents in tax year 2022.
The total M&O rate is equal to the MCR Rate, plus board approved “golden pennies” or 5 cents in KISD. The term “golden pennies” refers to tax revenue that is not subject to recapture by the State of Texas and is an exercise of local control.
The total market value of properties within the KISD boundary is $21.93 billion or a 21.34% increase from last year, according to appraisal district numbers that school officials discussed at Tuesday’s meeting. The net property tax valuation is $14.63 billion, which represents a 20.88% increase from last year.
The tax rate is the sum of the compressed M&O rate of 76.55 cents and the I&S (interest and sinking, or debt service) rate of 16.2 cents for a total rate of 92.750 cents for 2023-24.
Vaden was quick to remind board members that the property values were preliminary values as of May and the tax rate is based on the current preliminary budget due to be presented to TEA in August.
