The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees renewed Superintendent John Craft’s contract through 2026, the district said in a news release early Wednesday morning.
The Killeen ISD board voted to extend Craft’s contract after spending hours in closed session during the school board meeting Tuesday evening.
It is unclear if Craft’s contract extension will come with a pay raise. Craft received a $10,850 pay raise in May, bringing his salary up to $320,850, according to prior Herald reporting.
“His compensation will be discussed at a future meeting,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release Wednesday.
Craft, on his eighth year as superintendent, was originally hired by KISD in 2012 as the district’s deputy superintendent.
“It is important for the community to understand that the board has complete faith in the executive leadership skills that Dr. Craft demonstrates daily,” KISD Board President JoAnn Purser said in the news release. “The extension of his contract shows a vote of confidence from the board to the community that we appreciate his services to our student and employees.”
Board member Corbett Lawler was not present Tuesday evening to vote on Craft’s contract.
“I remain humbled to have the opportunity to serve alongside our Board, the phenomenal KISD staff and community,” Craft said in the news release. “We have a fantastic team in place, and I could not be more proud of their accomplishments during some very challenging and difficult times. We have been able to maintain kids best interests’ as the top priority and the focal point of our decision-making, and I remain very appreciative to be a part so such a supportive district.”
Craft has worked in education since 1999, starting out as a physical education and high school biology teacher.
“The contract extension means his will spend the majority of his career leading and educating the students of Central Texas,” Maya said in the news release.
