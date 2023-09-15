The Killeen ISD school board voted 6-0 on Tuesday to approve Oct. 9-13 as National Lunch Week, with Board Member Cullen Mills not in attendance.
National School Lunch Week is part of the School Nutrition Association.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Killeen ISD school board voted 6-0 on Tuesday to approve Oct. 9-13 as National Lunch Week, with Board Member Cullen Mills not in attendance.
National School Lunch Week is part of the School Nutrition Association.
President John F. Kennedy created National School Lunch Week in 1962 to promote the importance of a healthy school lunch in a child’s life and the impact it has inside and outside of the classroom. SNA members and their students will celebrate with special menus, events, activities, and much more.
The board went into closed session to discuss possibly adding single-member district seats to the board, which now has only at-large elected seats.
This has been discussed since at least 2021 and recently was discussed in detail in closed session during the Aug. 22 meeting.
According to KISD documents linked in the agenda, single-member districts or a combination of these systems might be beneficial to the KISD population.
During recent meetings, several factors were considered, including requirements that there can be no more than a 10% deviation between the most populous district and the least populous district; at least 70% of the board must be single-member district members, which is five of the seven KISD trustees; and a demographic analysis using census data must be done every ten years to redraw boundary lines and rebalance, according to the documents.
254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.