Chaparral High School.
That’s the name of the newest high school to be built in the Killeen Independent School District.
The name was decided on Tuesday after KISD board members deliberated for about 45 minutes about what to call the new facility, which is to open in fall 2022 on Chaparral Road in far southeast Killeen.
The vote to approve the new name was 4-3 with Board members Marvin Rainwater, Corbett Lawler and Minerva Trujillo voting against the name. Board members Susan Jones, JoAnn Purser, Shelley Wells, Brett Williams voted in favor.
Among the other possibilities that had been tossed around by the board were naming the school after longtime businessman Bill Yowell or former state Rep. Jimmie Don Aycock, a former board member and education advocate.
Board Member Minerva Trujillo spoke about Yowell during the meeting.
“Bill Yowell and the Yowell family have done so much for the community and he is deserving of having a school named in his honor,” she said.
Jones spoke about why she would support naming the school after Aycock.
“Jimmie Don Aycock was an incredible man that did so much for public education in Texas. That is a name I would vote for the school to be named after,” she said.
After lengthy discussion between the names of the two men, Lawler said that it didn’t look like the board would meet in the middle on either name and that the community would likely be divided if either name was chosen.
As a result, Wells said it seemed the board was looking to settle on a “neutral” name and made the motion to call the school Chaparral High School.
Chaparral is defined as “vegetation composed of broad-leaved evergreen shrubs, bushes, and small trees usually less than 2.5 m (about 8 feet) tall; together they often form dense thickets,” according to britannica.com.
Comments on the Facebook post of the Herald’s story showed members of the community were not fans of the name selection by the board.
“They must have put a lot of thought and consideration on that. Last time I checked, it was the bond that made the school possible, so maybe the public should have voted,” Facebook user Jessica Kelley said, referring to the 2018 bond that is costing taxpayers around $426 million to build new schools and renovate current buildings within the district.
A few others also said they were not impressed with the name.
Maria Reesman asked what the mascot will be in the Facebook comments.
As of right now, the school does not have a mascot. Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman, said that the branding process for the new $147 million school will begin shortly but she did not give a date.
When the new school opens its doors in two years, it will ease the current overcrowding situation at Harker Heights High School, as some students in the HHHS zone will move to the new Chaparral zone.
Superintendent John Craft said previously that when the new school opens, Harker Heights should be able to remove all of its portable buildings.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board discussed and approved, with a 6-1 vote, the guaranteed maximum price for the second package of the Killeen High School renovation project that is part of the 2018 bond. Board Member Susan Jones voted against the item.
The package is around $42.7 million of the total construction budget for the renovation of $86 million. The total construction cost is around $85.1 million. Adam Rich, the district’s executive director of facilities, said that the project cost is around $900,000 less than what was budgeted.
The total project cost from the 2018 bond is budgeted for $99 million.
Craft said that this is an exciting moment in the 2018 bond, as this was the final guaranteed maximum price the board has to approve for the bond.
