Beginning today, Killeen Independent School District this week will begin emailing a form to parents to choose how their child will be educated when classes start next month: in-person or online.
Superintendent John Craft said Wednesday morning in a press conference at the KISD administration building that the intent forms will be emailed beginning today, and parents have until July 27 to return them.
The district will be setting up a unique education strategy, in response to the continuing health risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s going to be a two-pronged approach, it’s going to be a parallel approach,” Craft said of the instruction plans. “We’re going to allow, obviously, the students whose parents feel comfortable in returning for face-to-face instruction to do just that.”
Cases of the coronavirus have spiked in Bell County in recent weeks, causing district officials to take extra precautions as they plan to begin fall classes on Aug. 17.
To help mitigate the risks associated with bringing staff and students back to campus, the district has announced protocols that will be in place, district spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release.
Those protocols are:
- Encourage social distancing on campus and during extracurricular activities
- Limit large gatherings, close playground equipment use and cancel field trips
- Keep campuses closed to external visitors and require appointments
- Provide school supplies to reduce communal use
- Serve breakfast and lunch in the cafeterias, not in classrooms
- Disinfect buses following each run
- Train KISD employees and student on COVID-19 virus spread mitigation
Craft said Wednesday that guidelines from the Texas Education Agency advise that social distancing is not required on buses.
As far as mask mandates, the district is currently abiding by Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate, which requires masks in public buildings for anyone over the age of 10 when social distancing is not feasible.
“Along with that, we’re going to be also offering the virtual — both synchronous and/or asynchronous — platform for learners that intend to remain at home,” Craft said.
Synchronous learning will involve a student accessing their teacher’s classroom live via Zoom or another virtual meeting platform.
Asynchronous learning will involve a student accessing pre-recorded instructional material at a later time or date.
Craft said the district will work hard to provide technology support, such as hardware or connectivity, for virtual learners.
Craft said the intent forms will provide the district with a “snapshot” of how the campuses will look when the fall semester begins.
Parents are not obligated to commit to their intention immediately, but the district will use it as a tool to determine things such as classroom size, transportation requirements and technological requirements.
At any point in the semester, parents can change their choice from in-person to virtual and vice versa, but Craft said the transition from virtual to in-person will take more time to make necessary preparations.
Craft said in the press conference that the district is mandated to offer in-person learning.
“As far as the option to determine whether to return face-to-face or not, it’s really not a local education decision,” Craft said.
“It’s been very clear that we are to provide a face-to-face instructional opportunity to any and all students that are requesting that option.”
Still, the state’s mandates may change in the next few weeks. On Wednesday, the Texas Education Agency confirmed to the Texas Tribune that local public health officials will be able to keep schools closed for in-person instruction, if necessary, without a loss of state education funding.
The district has developed a portion of its website called “Return to Learn” where parents can access more information about both platforms, Maya said in the release.
Parents can access the website at https://www.killeenisd.org/RTL.
