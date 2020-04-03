The Killeen school board voted Tuesday to postpone the district’s May 2 board and bond election until Nov. 3.
The decision was based on both health concerns and economic factors surrounding the continuing spread of the coronavirus in the area.
Efforts to minimize the spread of the virus have impacted local businesses and closed schools since March 16, following a week of spring break. Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week directed that schools remain closed until May 4.
Putting off the two-part $265 million construction bond issue could potentially delay two projects that would affect Harker Heights schools — the rebuilding of Harker Heights Elementary School and upgrades to the stadium complex at Harker Heights High School.
Also potentially impacted would be the construction of two new elementary schools, the rebuilding of Peebles Elementary School, the renovation of Ellison High School and upgrades to two other high school stadiums.
However, Superintendent John Craft said prior to the board’s unanimous vote that he thinks it could be prudent to not only postpone the bond election to November but possibly cancel it altogether.
Craft said, “We could see some economic implications that we have never seen before.”
The district’s administration and the board of trustees will discuss the bond as time progresses and more becomes clear with the coronavirus situation, Craft said.
Two years ago, voters approved two bonds totalling $426 million for new schools and other construction projects. Some of the schools are still being constructed, like the Clifton Park and Bellaire elementary schools consolidation project on Florence Road in Killeen and the East Ward and West Ward consolidation project on Rancier Avenue.
Tuesday’s meeting was conducted via teleconference, over concerns of social distancing in connection with coronavirus safety protocols. Five of the seven members participated from home via teleconference. Craft, board president Corbett Lawler and board vice president Minerva Trujillo were the only participants in the boardroom of the district’s administration building.
Media members and the public viewed the proceedings online.
In other action Tuesday, the board unanimously approved using the end of the third nine weeks, completed prior to the closure of the district, as the final grading period for class rank. The only difference is the dual credit courses through Temple College and Central Texas College and those grades will come from the end of the first semester.
All full-time hourly, auxiliary and salaried employees within the district will continue to receive their regular pay during the closure. The board also approved, with a 7-0 vote, a resolution making that official.
Substitute teachers will not be paid by the district because subs are not considered full-time KISD employees, according to Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district.
The city of Killeen and the city of Harker Heights had already decided to postpone their elections until Nov. 3 and the two cities partner with the school district for the election. Abbott recently authorized governmental entities to postpone their elections until November in recognition of concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.
