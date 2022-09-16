Funke Alashe-King, 37, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights.
What is your job / occupation?
My occupation is Behavior Management Unit Teacher at Eastern Hills Middle School.
Married? Kids?
Married to Jerod King for 10 years. Our kids, Ja’Vion, 22, Mariyah,16, and Kennedi, 9.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Mart, Texas, home of the Mart Panthers … with Nigerian roots.
What brought you to this area?
My husband was in the Army and got stationed here. Killeen was perfect to relocate to because it wasn’t too far but close enough to home.
Tell me about your family.
My family is extremely special to me. My mom was my best friend and the reason why I am a educator today. She was a Head Start teacher and director in Mart for 33 years until her health began to decline. She poured into every student and our community, often giving her last to make sure no one went without. In 2018, my mother, Barbara Ann Alashe succumbed to brain cancer.
I travel to Mart every weekend to help provide care for my 94-year-old grandmother, Lillie Ida Horton.
My father and mother, Ganiyu and Abidioun Alashe, are both influential in my life. No matter what, they are my biggest support and have always been there for my family no matter the circumstances. They’ve instilled in me what hard work and dedication are and they are truly my foundation for success.
Do you have any siblings?
My only sibling is my sister, McKella Horton, 49.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the area. It’s pretty nice and quiet; it has really grown and changed since I moved to Killeen 13 years ago.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the distance from my house.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Five Guys.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Ulta.
What awards have you received?
I recently received Teacher of the Month for September from Eastern Hills Middle School.
What community work do you do?
I normally pour back into the youth in Mart, Texas, as I am always there on the weekends.
What is the last book that you read?
I read my Bible daily, but an actual book was “Friends and Lovers” by Eric Jerome Dickey.
What was the last movie that you saw?
I don’t really watch movies.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I was an Electrical Engineering major at Texas A&M University for two years. I knew that my calling was education, specifically Special Education, but I did not want to disappoint my family.
So I’d definitely tell my younger self to pray that God will order your steps and trust that he will lead you in the right direction. Take risks as well and make sure that you’re happy at the end of the day.
Changing my major was the best decision ever. Love and cherish the people that love you the most and enjoy life. You only get one life to live.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself continuing to be of service to KISD and its students. All of the kids will be gone, so my husband and I plan to see the world and visit family frequently back in Nigeria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.