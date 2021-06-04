Despite experiencing one of the most difficult years in its history, the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club, during a special ceremony May 21 at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library, awarded scholarships to five graduating seniors from Harker Heights High School.
Two additional students were awarded for their selection as Sophomore of the Year Scholarship Applicants for the Texas/Oklahoma Kiwanis District.
In April, Heights Kiwanis President-elect Ron Dalton shared his concern with the Herald about being able to provide the scholarships without the support of the pancake supper fundraiser.
Dalton said, “I’m relieved that we were able to come through for the kids, after all.”
Each scholarship winner received a check for $1,000 and a certificate.
Raphael De la Cruz, the recipient of the Bill Davis Memorial Scholarship and the son of Reonel and Alice De la Cruz. Cruz will be attending Rice University to study civil engineering.
Two P.R. Cox Memorial Scholarships were awarded. The first recipient was Ju Hee Julie Lee, the daughter of Jin and Jung Lee. Lee will attend the University of Texas to study biomedical engineering.
The second Cox Memorial Scholarship went to Elizabeth Lim, daughter of Joon Nyuk and Sun Young Lim. Lim plans to attend the University of Minnesota and study nursing.
Sarah Kennison received the Kiwanis Club Memorial Scholarship. She is the daughter of William and Jennifer Kennison. Kennison will attend the University of Texas and study mathematics.
The recipient of the MG Stewart C. Meyer Memorial Scholarship is Gloria Hayoung Kim, the daughter of Sam and Amy Kim. Kim will study biology at the university of her choice.
Payton Diehl was selected to represent the Division 23 Kiwanis Clubs in the Texas/Oklahoma District. Twenty $600 scholarships will be awarded in the TX/OK District.
Destiny Delgadillo was awarded a plaque for being one of the winners of the SOTY scholarships for the 19-20 competition.
The COVID-19 pandemic and Winter Storm Uri took a huge toll on every facet of life in Harker Heights, Bell County and across the state. Members of civic organizations also suffered as all they could do were minimum efforts while watching as widespread illness and severe weather wiped out their plans. It was tough to stand on the sidelines and not be able to fulfill their purpose of helping others.
At the Kiwanis Club Officer Installation on Oct. 10, President Paul Loughran told the membership, “We’ve got some challenges this year but that will make us think out of the box and do things we’ve done before but in different ways.”
Because of limitations set by the medical community and days on end of the most severe winter weather in Central Texas history, these organizations, such as Rotary, Lions and others could not extend a helping hand nor raise funds to support the projects they had hoped to complete.
The Harker Heights Kiwanis Club was unable to host its annual Pancake Supper that historically serves more than 300 people each year during the month of February, and its American Flag delivery program was also interrupted. These fundraisers have provided the scholarships for a number of years.
Heights Kiwanis Secretary Vivian Marschik told the Herald, “We had no fundraisers this year but our American Flag delivery program will begin again on Memorial Day.”
Marschik said, We weren’t able to have our annual pancake supper this year so we had a thank you “Famous Pancake Lunch,” accompanied by a torrential rainstorm at the Carl Levin Park Pavilion, following the Scholarship Awards Ceremony.”
The Eastern Hills Middle School Builders Club and HHHS Key Club hosted the lunch.
Past Kiwanis President Darrel Charlton said, “The pandemic didn’t stop these students from being involved in doing school and community service under the leadership of Faculty Advisors Lisa Burden and Murray Franklin. We also thank Kiwanis Advisors Lisa Youngblood and Vivian Marschik.”
The Heights Kiwanis Club celebrated its 50th Anniversary on March 8 by presenting flowers to all the staff and Principal Carolyn Dugger at Harker Heights Elementary School.
