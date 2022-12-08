Koko Cafe, a new Samoan restaurant, kicked off its grand opening in Harker Heights on Saturday with entertainment, food and fun.
The cafe, located at 704-C Edwards Drive, is inside the Jackpot Bingo Hall, next to the Harker Heights Event Center.
The café is one of the newest eateries to celebrate their opening, as it held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on “Small Business Saturday,”
The festivities began with a prayer followed by music by a DJ, food, contests and raffle prize giveaways.
Live entertainment by a variety of musical groups rounded out the celebration.
Tausinio Silao, co-owner of the restaurant with his wife, Eileen, described the culture of the food as being Samoa-based.
He said the Samoan population in Fort Hood is well represented.
Samoa, officially the Independent State of Samoa and until 1997 known as Western Samoa, is a Polynesian island country consisting of two main islands, two smaller inhabited islands, and several smaller uninhabited islands, including the Aleipata Islands.
“We’re humbled and thank God for being able to open our small business” Silao said.
He said the inspiration behind opening Koko Cafe came from just cooking and selling food and barbecue at local festivals.
He said because he’s a pastor of a church, he started doing it as a fundraiser.
“People loved our food! And that opened doors for opportunities for us to cater.”
He said it has been going very well, for which he thanked God.
Effects of the pandemic slowed the process of opening his business, he said, but with time things came together for the small-business owner.
“It’s all about serving the people,” he said.
