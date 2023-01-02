The water level at Bell County’s two lakes are substantially lower than this time last year, but the drought’s impact on them has lessened of late.
Belton Lake was 93.7% full in December 2021. On Monday, the lake was 66.3% — more than 13 feet below its normal elevation of 580.65 feet above sea level, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board.
Similarly, Stillhouse Hollow Lake — south of Killeen, Harker Heights and the Belton area — is 72.7% full, more than 11 feet below its normal elevation of 619.94 feet above sea level. The lake was 94.8% full a year ago.
The agency’s water data shows other drops in 2022 across the state as year-long drought conditions hampered most water bodies.
Bell County’s drought conditions have remained stable for weeks, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map. Recent rain aided — shooting up to 150% on average over the last month.
The northern half of the county is under severe drought conditions — about 60% of the county —while the southern portion is under moderate drought, the Dec. 19 map update showed.
West of Bell County, Coryell County is mostly under extreme drought — the second-highest level — with some pockets of severe drought conditions.
“The latest drought monitor map, for conditions as of Dec. 13, shows drought expansion in East Texas and contraction for Central Texas,” the Texas Water Development Board said in a Twitter post on Dec. 19. “For the second consecutive week, the change from the previous week is less than .05 percent of the total area of the state.”
Historically, the 2022 drought conditions are the strongest since 2011, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Integrated Drought Information System.
The agency said 2022 was the seventh driest year to date in the past 128 years with a drop of 10.57 inches of rain less than normal.
Short- and long-range forecasts show continued drought conditions are expected.
Drought in Bell County “remains but improves,” according to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s Monthly Drought Outlook.
Weather service data shows East Bell County will have lingering drought with a 40% chance of below-normal precipitation over the next month. West Bell County will have a 50% chance of below-normal precipitation.
In other words, it will be mostly dry through the winter.
Drought conditions are affecting Bell County agriculture — about 67,409 acres of corn, 26,811 acres of hay and 14,635 acres of wheat, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Livestock is also affected, including 22,412 cattle and 5,150 sheep in Bell County.
Central Texas continued to thaw out from its Christmas holiday weekend freeze.
Warmer temperatures remain in the forecast with projected daytime highs in the low to mid-70s this weekend, with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.
The next chance of rain is on Monday, when a 60% chance of precipitation is forecast.
