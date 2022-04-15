NOLANVILLE — The large crowd who attended the free Second Annual Monarch Festival on April 9 at Nolanville’s Monarch Park was treated to great weather and colorful entertainment.
Against a cloudless blue backdrop of a warm spring day there were colorful butterfly kites, kids and adults wearing butterfly wings, a medical helicopter landing, dancing, face painting, playing chess on a larger-than-life chess board, a petting zoo, a playground and live music.
The event also featured 15 vendors offering various products and services.
One of the highlights was the official introduction of the “King of the Monarchs,” played by Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams.
Decked out in butterfly attire, he danced and led the crowd around the park.
Williams told the Herald, “I’m very impressed with the great turnout. It’s an event where we try to bring the community together to enjoy each other and have fun. We’ve had a tough two years and today we came back together to celebrate and see our neighbors.”
Helping Williams get suited up in the king’s costume was his daughter, Mayan, 11.
Nolanville’s Economic Development Corporation Coordinator Kerry Fillip, said, “Everyone’s having a great time and helping us highlight the importance and plight of the monarch butterfly.
“I’m really happy about the turnout this year. It was an overcast day at our first one last year and that put a little damper on the spirit of the event. It is a little windy today and that’s good, plus the sun is out!”
According to Fillip, all of our pollinators such as bees and butterflies are in drastic decline. The monarch butterfly is the insect for the State of Texas, yet its numbers are down 80 percent. She said, “Every third bite of food that we eat is because of a pollinator.
“We’re focusing on planting only native plants and avoid using insecticides. Every garden we plant and event we attend, native flowers are also added,” Fillip said. “We are lucky to be in the monarch’s migratory pattern as they fly back from Mexico. There will be four generations of butterflies here all summer.”
One strange butterfly fact shared by Fillip was that when a butterfly lands on a flower, it starts tasting with its feet. “So the next time, parents talk to their kids about not eating with their hands they should think about this fact,” she said.
A sampling of the vendors on hand included the Nolanville Lions Club distributing popcorn and Endeavr, a group consisting of engineering and architectural students from Texas A&M University in College Station. The group’s mantra is “Reinventing Learning for Smart Cities.”
For the past two years Endeavr has partnered with the city to design and construct several improvements including at Monarch Park.
Jowell Neira of Harker Heights and her son, Demell, 4, were first time attendees of the festival.
“A co-worker from Nolanville told us about the festival and we had already bought a kite to take to the park and this worked out perfectly because we were ready to go,” Neira said.
They posed for a photo with a large butterfly kite.
The crowd moved to the football field to experience the landing of a medical helicopter, whose base of operation is the airport in Temple and serves Baylor Scott and White Medical Center.
After stirring up quite a bit of dust upon landing, the three-person crew departed the aircraft and welcomed children and adults to get an up-close look at the air ambulance and ask questions of the two pilots and a flight nurse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.