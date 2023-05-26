A large and appreciate crowd turned out at the St. Paul Chong Hasang Parish Hall on Monday to honor the accomplishments of former Mayor Spencer H. Smith and bid him a fond farewell.
The farewell reception was sponsored by the City of Harker Heights Administrative Team.
Smith was required to step down as mayor after six years in the office due to term limits, per the city charter.
He was succeeded by new Mayor Michael Blomquist, who won nearly 54% of the vote in the May 6 municipal election.
In remarks to the crowd in attendance, Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark, who served as emcee, noted that Smith began his civilian involvement as an alternate and regular member of the planning and zoning commission followed by service on the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Smith moved on to serve as a council member from 2009 to 2017. From 2015 to 2016 he took a break from council work, then from 2016-2017 returned to the council.
Bark said, “Spencer Smith became the mayor of Harker Heights in 2017 and held that post until 2023. Couple this with his military career in the U.S. Marine Corps and it’s easy to see how Spencer modeled integrity and character as a public servant throughout his life.”
Former Mayors Ed Mullen and Mike Aycock were invited to speak at the reception.
Mullen said, “You’re a good man, Spencer, and you should be reelected again for something!”
“Spencer was the best wingman a mayor could ask for,” Aycock said. “Now, you and your sweet wife, Karen, take time off and ride off into the sunset somewhere.”
Former Mayor Rob Robinson was also asked to speak but was unable to attend. He did write a letter for Bark to read in honor of the outgoing mayor.
Robinson’s letter focused on thoughts that Smith would be a servant leader and that’s what he was.
“He represented us well as the face of the City of Harker Heights,” Robinson said in his letter.
Former Heights City Councilman Hal Schiffman joined representatives from the offices of state Rep. Hugh Shine, state Rep. Brad Buckley, Congressman August Pfluger and Congressman John Carter in honoring Smith.
Schiffman said, “Spencer’s pilot experience was never more evident than when he would address a workshop topic or a council meeting agenda item. He always had a flight plan.”
Buckley’s legislative representative, Jessica Menking Diem, said she has known Spencer and Karen since she was 12 years old.
Diem said, “What I learned from him then has followed me into my four and a half years of working with Representative Buckley. Harker Heights is better because Spencer Smith served here and I think Central Texas is better, too.”
Representing the City of Harker Heights was City Manager David Mitchell and Mayor Michael Blomquist.
Blomquist said, “Spencer, you are the epitome of service to your country and City, and you’ve set the bar high. I accept the challenges you set to keep us on the right track in the future.”
“A mayor and city manager have a unique relationship,” Mitchell said. “As I look back on my career, you and I have faced one of the most tumultuous times that I remember. There was so much angst in this city that my staff called in law enforcement at times to walk me to my car after late meetings. We made it through the tough times because of you, mayor.”
Mayor Smith began his closing remarks by saying how impressed he was at the farewell attendance and the heartfelt comments shared by so many.
“There were a lot of things I had planned to say but when I got to the office this morning, I put the shedder to work but I believe I’ll remember the high points,” he said.
Smith said he and his wife, Karen, moved to the area in 1997 and chose to live in Harker Heights, and it was a great decision.
The Herald spoke with Council Members Jennifer McCann and Sam Halabi at the conclusion of the farewell and asked them what they would remember about serving with Smith at the helm.
McCann said, “Spencer has been my friend and mentor for more than 20 years.
He’s always had my back and encouraged me to do more. I admire him for his support more than anything.”
Halabi said, “Spencer Smith has been very firm. He has always been forward in his thinking about us as the council and the city. He’s done a great job!”
