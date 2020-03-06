The Harker Heights Activity Center opened its doors for little entrepreneurs and their parents to attend the Lemonade Day University on Tuesday evening.
The fifth annual Lemon U event is held before Lemonade Day weekend to empower participating children to launch their first business and help them with their planning process.
“In order to help our youth, we decided to do a lecture in which we can help them to understand the different concepts of being an entrepreneur instead of just working through a plan,” said Lemonade Day Project Coordinator Samantha Ricciardi.
Members of the Central Texas College Net Impact Team as well as community mentors worked closely with Lemonade Day University participants to give them business insights and fundamental knowledge of being successful as an entrepreneur.
“Typically, in March is when the planning progress begins and then in April is when they put their plan to the test and they start working it,” Ricciardi said. “That way they can get prepared and geared for the opening day of business, which is Lemonade Day weekend.”
Lemonade Day is scheduled for the first weekend in May, and this year marks the 11th anniversary of the program in the Fort Hood area.
Participating entrepreneurs were divided into small groups to make the lessons age-appropriate and promote dialogue between kids and mentors.
However, Lemon U is more than a simple way for kids to jumpstart their entrepreneur journey.
“We noticed that 71% of kids that come to Lemon U … have been following up and getting the full Lemonade Day experience,” Ricciardi said. “The advantage is really helping them understand the concepts of being an entrepreneur.”
With 40 participating children, all spots of the workshop were taken. However, children can still sign up for Lemonade Day University events on Fort Hood on March 17 and in Copperas Cove on March 24.
Children who like to have their own stand can register for Lemonade Day at FortHood.LemonadeDay.org until the end of April and sign up for associated programs including Lemon U at the event’s page of https://www.facebook.com/LemonadeDayGKFH/.
“The most important lesson is that all of our youth is able to achieve their dreams,” Ricciardi said. “We are hoping to build that foundation that they know they are able to take those risks, know what they are good at or what they want to do with their live … for kids, it’s more than just having a lemonade stand.”
Kempner-resident Brianna Boyd visited Lemon U with her 5-year-old twin-daughters and her 8-year-old son, who are planning on having their first lemonade stand this year.
“My kids have always been interested in Lemonade Day and in making their own money, so I thought why not let them know how to start their own business,” she said.
While her daughters are “in for the fun,” Boyd’s son Damien is looking forward to learning his first money management skills.
“He wants to open up his own business one day, so what better place to start?,” she said.
Lemonade Day is a free community program that is part of a national initiative dedicated to teaching youth how to start, own and operate their own business.
On average, more than 3,000 children have been participating in Lemonade Day in the Killeen-Fort Hood area each year.
