Back in November, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library put out kits to help patrons de-stress for the Thanksgiving holiday. It was so well-received that another one was made available this month — this one a Holiday Survival Kit to help people get through the Christmas season.
Once again, the kits were not affiliated with any particular program. Reference librarian Christina Link, who came up with the idea for the kits, said the purpose behind them was to provide patrons with a bit of a holiday breather on busy days.
“I know the holidays are stressful to begin with, and especially now with COVID,” Link said in an interview. “I wanted to do something to mitigate that and bring a little fun and joy into people’s lives.”
Though the Survival Kit itself wasn’t necessarily part of a program per se, she did post a video on Wednesday afternoon that not only discussed the different items in the kit. It included bubble wrap (“To pop the bubbles for de-stressing, because they’re fun to pop,” she said in the interview; in the video that was put out on Wednesday afternoon, she even popped a few herself, with a mischievous smile); a tea bag of either Earl Grey or green tea; chocolates (Because ... chocolate!” she said, adding “Yum!”); and a bag that contained its own mini-kit for a bookmark craft.
Link got the idea for the bookmark craft mini-kit simply by looking to see what supplies there were on the shelves and what could be made from those supplies. She said she already knew she wanted to do a bookmark; it was simply a matter of gathering materials that would work well together.
The short video also showed viewers how to put the bookmark craft together (and those who didn’t have a kit to see how it could easily be done with items already found around the home). The mini-kit held a plain but sturdy paper bookmark, some Christmas-themed scrapbooking paper, and a length of ribbon. Glue and scissors would also be needed.
“Of course, you can add in whatever else you have at home,” Link said to viewers, such as glitter, other ribbons, and even scrapbooking cut-out stamps, “There really is no wrong or right way to do this,” she said.
She cut a piece of the scrapbook paper to the size of the bookmark and glued it down (she said one can do this for one or both sides of the bookmark), then used her cut-out stamps to cut out stars, snowflakes, and trees, which were also glued randomly for embellishment. She then added a bit of glitter as a festive touch.
The ribbon was threaded through the pre-made hole at the top of the bookmark and tied off, completing the craft. “Once it dries, you’ve got your cute little Christmas-y bookmark,” she said.
Link concluded the video by saying, “I hope you guys have fun with your Holiday Survival Kit, and happy holidays!”
Though kits are no longer available (they went quickly), they are easy to replicate at home, including the bookmark craft, and can be customized to fit individual needs.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/201290091733204.
