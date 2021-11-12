Christina Link, reference librarian at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, brings her craft programs to the community twice every month in the form of Get Crafty and Fiber Frenzy.
Occasionally, though, she will throw in a little something extra, which she did on a recent Thursday afternoon with a DIY bath bomb tutorial.
Titled “Boo! Bath Bombs,” Link teamed up this time with library clerk Heather Heilman, who leads the weekly virtual “Science Time” program, to bring the virtual tutorial a little science flair, as well.
“We are going to show how to make the bath bombs and the science behind them,” Link explained at the top of the video.
Link’s recipe came from the book “Fizz Boom Bath” by Caroline Bercaw and Isabel Bercaw, available at the library; Link halved the recipe to make six bath bombs.
Materials needed for the project were: one cup plus two tablespoons of baking soda; one-half cup plus two tablespoons of granulated citric acid (this can be found at Walmart or on Amazon); two tablespoons of corn starch; one-quarter cup plus two tablespoons of either coconut oil or almond oil (Link used almond oil); and one-half teaspoon of essential oil for fragrance.
Link began by combining the baking soda and citric acid in a large bowl, cautioning that one might want to use gloves as the citric acid might sting when mixing. She then added the cornstarch and mixed well to break up any clumps.
“Doing the bath bombs is kind of like baking. You want to mix all your dry ingredients first, and then your wet ingredients, and then you’ll slowly add them together,” Link explained. She also said it’s best to make them on a dry day as a rainy or humid day can take the bath bombs longer to dry later.
In a separate, small container, Link mixed the almond oil and essential oils together. Heilman noted that more of the essential oil could be added based on personal preference, and Link added that the essential oil measurement can be more flexible, though the other ingredients would need to have more precise measurements.
Link then slowly added the wet ingredients to the dry and mixed thoroughly. She said that one can also add food coloring to give the bath bombs color (this would need to be used sparingly as food coloring can stain), and special dyes are made for this. She also suggested adding biodegradable, food-grade glitter.
The next step was to add the mixture to molds. (Link used muffin tins with pumpkins and ghosts for a seasonal touch, though molds can be found at any craft supply store.)
She applied pressure when filling the molds to ensure even coverage and scraped off any excess from the top. She then set this aside to let dry for 12 to 48 hours. When removed later from the molds, the bath bombs can be wrapped for gifting, or placed in an airtight container. The bath bombs will last for six months to one year.
Heilman explained that there is no chemical reaction taking place with the bath bomb itself. It is the addition of water to the bath bomb (or the baking soda and citric acid in it) that causes emission of carbon dioxide, which causes the fizzing.
To illustrate this, she dropped one into a container of water and it immediately began to fizz, something that was both visible and audible to viewers.
Link said in closing, “We hope you try this out yourselves and have a great time with it.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/987620902083227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.