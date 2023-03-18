Usually spring break means no classes for students, but a handful of kids came to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Library on Tuesday to put together a mini-generator.
Led by librarian Heather Heilman, who also has an interest in all things science, each child was given a kit that included tiny plastic gears, wooden pieces, some hardware and electrical wire and a miniature light bulb.
“This is fun,” said 7-year-old Sydney Henderson. Her 4-year-old sister, Scarlett, gave her a big smile as mom Samantha enjoyed the time they could spend together.
Through the detailed instruction sheet, and lots of coaching by parents or partners who could lend another hand, each ‘student’ managed to put together small hand-cranked generators.
Powered with a little elbow grease, each one produced a flicker of light as the gears and handle went around and around.
Gabriel Hernandez, 10, and his dad, Daniel, worked together diligently until all the pieces were fit together just right.
“We did it,” Gabriel said.
The science time program is just one of many offered at the library.
All programs are listed on the library’s Facebook page or can be obtained by calling the library at 254-953-5491.
