This week’s theme at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has been “Books are a Tasty Treat,” and its primary focus has been on food science. But the program brought something new and different to the virtual programming this week—a variety show featuring staff members.
“It’s definitely a children’s variety show,” said library director Lisa Youngblood in an earlier interview. “We’re very excited about it.”
Hosted by children’s librarian Amanda Hairston, the show (which first appeared on Facebook Live) opened with a Science Snippet, performed by library clerk Heather Heilman. “I’m going to blow up a balloon with my mask on,” she announced.
Heilman’s balloon was firmly attached to a water bottle, and as she upended the balloon, it did, indeed, begin to expand. The balloon never touched her mouth.
Hairston explained to viewers, “She showed us a quick chemical reaction with baking soda and vinegar … She just put that vinegar in a plastic bottle, dumped the baking soda into it, and blew up that balloon with a chemical reaction, no air required!”
Hairston herself did three Mother Goose Minutes, dramatic readings of “Peter Piper Picked a Peck of Pickled Peppers,” “Pease Porridge Hot,” and “Little Miss Muffet.” Library clerk Eunice Myers sang the song “Unos, Dos, Tres, Platanos” (One, Two, Three, Bananas), which taught children how to count to ten in Spanish (complete with banana props), and Harker Heights Activities Center activities coordinator Sara Gibbs came dressed as a chef (complete with extremely tall chef’s hat) to play “Hot Cross Buns” on her recorder.
Youngblood got young viewers at home moving around with “Go Bananas.” Warming up with some silly movement exercises, she sang her song “Go Bananas” as children at home followed along with some easy motions to go along with the words. She had several variations, replacing bananas with an orange, a potato, and even a guitar, each with different motions that would be easy for children to follow. Youngblood’s segment ended with a few puppets in the background dancing along with her.
The show ended with a puppet show of “The Little Red Hen,” narrated by Hairston.
The video can be watched by going to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/.
