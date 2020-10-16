Halloween season is upon us, which also means it is the season to begin planning Halloween costumes.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is there to help with a series of video they put together for a special Cape Making Workshop for the budding superheroes (or princesses, or vampires) in the community.
“I’m cognizant of the fact that some people don’t sew, and I know some don’t have a machine,” Youngblood said in a later interview. The workshop, consisting of three short, separate videos, addressed these issues and had something for everyone.
The first video focused on designing the cape itself and showed two different capes that could be modified depending on the type of cape one wanted to make. Youngblood demonstrated how to make a pattern using butcher paper, though wrapping paper, newspaper, or even multiple sheets of copy paper taped together could be used.
“Kids love making patterns, and it’s really a math exercise,” Youngblood said in an interview. “It rolls a lot of STEAM concepts together.”
Youngblood drew and cut out a rectangular cape pattern, leaving two pieces at the top for ties at the neck and modifying it with a scalloped pattern at the bottom for a superhero cape. She said the neck size and sides could be modified here, too.
Family member Shelby Martin also demonstrated an easy way to make a circular pattern by folding the pattern several times into a triangle and then cutting off the point.
Youngblood said when choosing material, one ideally wants to have a piece that would be as wide as the widest part and as long as the longest part. The amount of material one needs also depends on whether the cape will be one-sided or double-sided.
The second video focused on a no-sew version of the cape. “The key to making capes without sewing is your material,” Youngblood said, explaining that one really wants material that won’t easily fray at the edges. This would include spandex (she said this is one of the best materials), fleece, flannel, and even lace work well. These can be purchased at most sewing and crafting stores, but also said old sheets, skirts, or even towels can be used.
Pin the pattern to the fabric, cut, and hem using hemming tape, which is ironed between the pieces of fabric (this, too, can also be bought at any craft or sewing store). The cape is then flipped right-side out. The pattern she made already had neck ties, but a button or a ribbon could be used for closure, too.
Part three of the video was for those with machines and involved sewing a double-sided cape. Pin the pattern, cut out the fabric, and run the machine around the hem (about one-half to five-eighths of an inch), removing the pins along the way. Here, though, Youngblood left the collar open.
“Now we have a couple of choices,” she said. Flipping the material right-side out, a slip stitch can be used to close the neck. The other option was to create a tie; Youngblood used a long piece of ribbon to sew all the way around the neck to create the tie.
If the tie closure doesn’t work, it can be removed. “The good thing about sewing is that it is forgiving and you can almost always fix any of your problems,” Youngblood said.
Sewing tutorials can be found on the city’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofHarkerHeights/videos.
Watch the workshop on the library’s Facebook page, beginning with cape design, at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/340237220380461.
