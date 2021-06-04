With Mother’s Day being having just occurred and with Father’s Day coming up this month, a recent Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library Family Night program was all about — appropriately —family.
Library director once again held the virtual program live and from her own family’s kitchen, saying, “What is family? Basically, family members are the people who take care of each other…sometimes we have even furry friends who are members of our family.”
The evening’s reading selection was “Mother Bruce” by Ryan T. Higgins, the first of five books in a series. Youngblood explained, “I ... wanted us to take a look at how families can be very, very different as long as they work together.”
In the story, a grouchy bear likes nothing but eating eggs, but the goose eggs of his would-be dinnerhatch and he finds himself playing mother to several baby goslings. Initially quite put-out with the situation, he ends up loving them, even “migrating” with them each year to warm, sunny beaches by the end.
“I love this book because this book talks about how families are made of people who care about each other, and sometimes they are able to be together and sometimes they’re not,” she explained just before introducing the activity for the night — making a family tree of sorts for viewers.
Using her white board, and joined by daughter Sheridan Youngblood Reid, she listed their family members and talked a bit about their relationships to each. She also pointed out the patterns (greats, great-greats) as she went back to different generations and the names that each grandparent (and in some cases, great-grandparents) have gone by over the years.
Reid then explained that she herself had actually been adopted many years ago by her stepfather. “He is the man who helped raise me,” she said.
Youngblood expounded, saying, “And the person who takes care of you, that’s what’s important.”
Also on the subject of adoption, Youngblood said that they love their many pets, all of whom have been adopted, four through the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center. The women introduced their newest furry family member, 8-year-old Miss Matilda May, whom they just adopted through Texas Humane Heroes at the recent Paws in the Park event, as well as dogs Lando (a heeler mix) and India Jane (their Great Dane).
Youngblood’s family also includes cats, one of which, Maid Marion, made a brief appearance on camera, too.
“That’s the thing whenever you get family members of all kinds, whether they are people or whether they are pets, everyone is going to be different, everyone is going to be individual, and we cannot expect everybody to be exactly the same. Just like our families cannot be exactly the same.”
In closing, Youngblood encouraged her audience to celebrate the special women, and men, who help take care of them,
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/4551471424882917
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.