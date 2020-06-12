Family Nights at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library are an ongoing program that have been held virtually every Thursday night at 6 p.m., and each one typically reflects a weekly theme. This past Thursday was no different except that it was the first Family Night of the summer.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said in the video’s opening, “Today is the first Family Night for our entire ‘Discover the Magic of Reading’ Summer Reading Club, summer 2020,” as she donned a magic hat and wand in preparation of the night’s program.
She began with the book “The Tiny Seed” by Eric Carle, a picture book about the life cycle of a seed and plant. It discussed the challenges that a tiny seed faces (such as winds and birds) throughout the seasons of the year and culminating in the tiny seed’s growth into a (huge) flower.
“Now,” said Youngblood at the end of the story, “there were many true things about this story, and there were many make-believe things about this story. No, it is probably not true that a flower is going to grow as big as a person, and a house, and a tree, but it is true that it takes a long, long time for seeds to grow into flowers, and the teeniest, tiniest seed can really become the biggest flower. But it does take a lot of time, and guess what? That’s not magic, that’s just science.”
In introduction of the evening’s activities, Youngblood said, “I thought we’d do a little magic today, a little science magic, and we’ll make some things grow and some things shrink.”
Materials needed for the first experiment, making something shrink, were a baking sheet, scissors, and different types of plastic. Youngblood told viewers, “This is something to do with an adult,” as she discussed polymers, recycling, and the different types of plastic that could be found around the home. For this experiment, she said that number six plastic was the best, but she has samples of number one and number five, as well as two unknown.
She cut out a piece from each of her samples and arranged them on the baking sheet. On one, she drew a flower design with marker; she also labeled in marker the numbers, where applicable, and the unknowns she labeled “cookie” and “toy.” She then slid the tray into the oven, heated to 350 degrees for two to three minutes.
Upon removal from the oven, it was discovered that, true to her claim, the number six plastic had shrunk down to a fraction of its original size. The number five did relatively well, also, while the number one didn’t do much at all.
The second experiment, making something grow bigger, involved a beaker or water bottle, a half-cup of hydrogen peroxide, food coloring, and one teaspoon of dishwashing liquid. A tablespoon of dry yeast and some warm water were also used.
Youngblood poured the peroxide and food coloring into the beaker and added the dishwashing liquid. She then mixed the yeast and warm water into the solution in the beaker, and the entire thing foamed up and over the top of the beaker. In effect, Youngblood had created a volcano of sorts from simple, everyday items found at home.
Youngblood said the program was, “All about science and what we discover through reading.” She said she was very happy with how the evening turned out.
The science-themed Family Night video can be seen on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/ .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.