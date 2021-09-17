The theme last month at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was all about mystical and magical creatures, and included some special programs.
One such program was a special Saturday storytime edition, which was hosted by library director Lisa Youngblood from her very own kitchen.
Youngblood explained at the opening of the virtual program that she was, “….here today to bring you another day of magical creatures,” before introducing the book of the morning, The Dragon’s Toothache” by Annie Besant.
In the story, the narrator finds that an old bone is responsible for the dragon’s toothache, so crawls into the dragon’s mouth to retrieve it. He gets swallowed, but also finds help from several different animals and a dentist. Eventually the bone is removed, and the dragon learns a little about good hygiene practices.
After the book, Youngblood introduced the day’s craft, making a dragon’s egg. This craft was very different from the one earlier in the week which used flat-head tacks.
The materials were mostly items that could be found around the home — aluminum foil and decorations (beads, glitter, etc.) — but the Youngblood also used air dry clay (this can be purchased at any craft store; she also said that playdough can be substituted for the clay, though cautioned that it can become crumbly when it dries).
Youngblood first took 30 inches or so of the aluminum foil and rolled it into an egg-shaped ball. She then flattened out a handful of the clay, “…enough to get it around” the foil egg. She covered the foil egg with the clay, then reshaped the egg as she smoothed the clay out with her fingers.
All that was left to do was add any decorations to the egg. She used glitter, saying, “I like things to shine,” and some pearls and beads.
All that remained was to let the finished product dry, which would take about 24 hours.
“I hope you have fun making a super-fun dragon egg,” she said at the program’s conclusion.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/4590910810959301.
