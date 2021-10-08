The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library celebrated Hispanic Heritage month last week with programs that highlighted Hispanic authors and illustrators.
The celebration continued on Saturday afternoon with two special virtual storytimes featuring local storyteller Consuelo Samarripa.
Samarripa gave oral tellings of two Hispanic folktales, one at 2 p.m. and the other at 2:30 p.m. She incorporated Spanish throughout the stories and brought the tales to life with gestures, facial expressions, sounds, and imagery.
“I’m going to begin today with this little legend, and it’s one of my favorites,” she said when introducing the first tale, “The First Cactus Flower.” An immortal warrior is destined to bring war, illness and famine to the Mexican people, and grows lonely.
Told his loneliness will end with a kiss by a woman with green eyes and fair skin, he is resigned to his fate.
Meanwhile, a princess is born with green eyes and fair skin; when the king and queen are told that the war, illness and famine will end, but the princess will die, they build a castle surrounded by cacti and send the princess there to live for protection.
The princess grows up, as do the thorn-riddled cacti. The warrior visits her, but she is too frightened to go away with him.
Her elderly caretaker gives her a cactus thorn and tells her to hold it when she is scared. Her subsequent meeting with the warrior prompts her to grasp the thorn but she shrinks and floats away, landing on the cacti; the warrior weeps and kisses her, turning him mortal and her into a blossom.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/603756674392866.
Samarripa introduced her second tale by saying, “Today I’m going to share a little folktale that comes from South Texas, mainly.”
She said that when children in South Texas see or hear a woodpecker, they recite,“Woodpecker, woodpecker, you hardworking bird, I don’t ask for money, I ask for your forgiveness, your pardon.” The reason for this, she said, is explained by the story of “The Woodpecker.”
Juan made wooden spoons for a living, but hated his job. One day he goes to chop down a tree, and a woodpecker appears and asks him to spare the tree, telling him that if he does so, he will never have to work again. The woodpecker gives Juan a tiny purse and tells him that when he needs money he should say, “Do your duty,” and it will provide.
Sure enough, the purse fills with money at the magic words, so Juan asks an innkeeper to hold onto the purse while he goes into the city, only to find both gone upon his return.
He seeks out the woodpecker, and this time receives a whip, but when he says the magic words, the whip turns into a snake that follows and whips him wherever he goes. The only way to stop this is to ask the woodpecker for a pardon.
Finding the woodpecker one last time, he is granted his pardon on the condition that he and his descendants repeat the rhyme whenever they see or hear a woodpecker, something that is practiced to this day.
Watch the video n the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1054966528583483.
Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
