With an eye toward spring, and in keeping with the online video programs that it continues to provide for patrons and area residents and their children during the recent coronavirus restrictions, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library put out a twofer on Monday on an annual favorite — the monarch butterfly.
The morning began with a Music Time program that was led by library director Lisa Youngblood, who explained that the monarch butterfly program is a favorite.
“It is that time of year where children are concerned,” Youngblood said in an interview. “We like to talk about things growing and changing.”
She greeted her viewers by saying that the program would involve, “Some singing and some dancing and some moving and some grooving,” then opened with her traditional xylophone.
She played the notes of the scale, encouraging watching children to rise higher and higher with the rising notes, and crouch lower and lower as the notes went down. She adjusted speeds, too, teaching fast and slow pacing as well as bodily control.
The nursery rhyme followed and featured “Hickory Dickory Dock.” Youngblood first used felt pieces on a felt board to demonstrate the motions with the rhyme, then encouraged children to use one arm as the “clock” and the fingers of the opposite hand as their “mouse” as they continued to practice the rhyme.
Youngblood then brought out her tambourine, explaining that it was a percussion instrument and children could drum on a surface at home (with parental permission!) as they practiced eight-count beats (practicing counting as well as more music concepts).
Then they practiced more high/low, fast/slow as she hit the tambourine — when she played close to the ground, she lowered her voice in a deeper register, as she played high in the air, her voice went up in pitch; all of this she encouraged viewers at home to imitate along with her.
She introduced the butterflies in the final segment of the program. She began by showing some crafted butterflies that had been made, then produced brightly colored scarves.
With a scarf in each hand, she danced with them as wings to Lucas Miller’s (The Singing Zoologist) “Monarch Butterfly Song,” which he had given special permission for her to use. She encouraged children at home to follow along, even emulating the different stages of a butterfly as Lucas Miller sang about them.
This ended the music program, but next up was youth health and program coordinator Destinee Barton with a butterfly crafting video for children.
Barton introduced the materials needed: tissue paper, markers, and a pipe cleaner, Popsicle stick, and clothespin (she would use a clothespin, but encouraged everyone to use whatever they had on hand, even bread ties).
She began by decorating her paper by drawing flowers and smiley faces on it, then pinched the paper in the middle, creating the “wings.” She held the wings in place by securing the paper in the middle with her clothespin, added the butterfly’s face to the clothespin, and the butterfly was complete.
“You can do this with anything you can find in the house,” she told viewers, pointing out the Popsicle stick and pipe cleaner and adding bread ties to the list.
The butterflies could even be used when re-watching the Music Time video.
Both videos can be viewed by going to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/ and clicking on the video of choice, which will then open onto the library’s YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.