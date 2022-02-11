Even with all of its February programs and events, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is also holding a monthlong initiative, the focus of which is kindness.
The initiative shines a light on kindness, and more specifically random acts of kindness, with an emphasis on Random Acts of Kindness Day, which occurs on Feb. 17.
“I’m excited about this initiative and proud of the library being a part of this,” said library director Lisa Youngblood.
Most of what the library will be doing for the initiative will be online. Youngblood said that she and her staff will be posting kindness-related items on the library’s Facebook page at the rate of about one per day. So far this has included, among other things, a Kindness Bingo game and a kindness calendar, as well as educator resources.
Youngblood said that the Bingo game in particular gives some good ideas about what really constitutes kind acts, and they are things that most people are already inclined to do for others, such as opening doors. She said, as pertains to the Bingo game, that the acts are easy for everyone to do, can be adapted for different situations, and are unobtrusive to others.
“We’re actually doing Bingo with our staff,” Youngblood said. “We’re trying to see who can get a Bingo.”
Though no date has yet been set, Youngblood is also looking at offering a workshop for parents and caregivers that will address, “... social and emotional learning through kindness,” which she said is science-based. “The idea is to learn how to implement that.”
Youngblood said the benefits to kindness are actually three-fold. It’s good for the giver as well as the recipient, and also for those who observe acts of kindness. “It’s healing,” she said.
Also, she said, “Another piece of this is thankfulness. A part is to say, ‘You already do these things, be thankful for those things others do.”
Other items the library will be posting to its Facebook page include more information about random acts of kindness, coloring sheets, videos, and book recommendations. A new Story Walk will also be going up sometime next week that will reflect the kindness theme and will feature things such as inspirational quotes and even more ideas for performing acts of kindness.
Much of the information the library will be posting can be accessed through the website https://www.randomactsofkindness.org/, which contains, for both children and adults, even more information and more activities about acts of kindness.
Youngblood said that she and her staff are in a unique position to bring the kindness initiative to the community. “We are very fortunate. Our patrons are extremely kind, and our jobs (enables us) to perform acts of kindness every day.”
